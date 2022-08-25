In the age of evolving technologies, working is anything but simple. In many cases, employees not only use their laptops and personal computers but also their tablets and smartphones to work. While having the flexibility to work using any device at hand does makes things faster and swifter a lot of times, it can also increase the time taken to complete a task owing to the time it takes to coordinate between a PC and a smartphone. Thankfully, Microsoft and Google have devised a way that enables users to connect their Android smartphones with their Windows. Once connected, users can get notifications from their Android smartphones on their PCs. Also Read - Google Play Store Android games on offer: Get these five paid titles for free

The process is quite simple as it involves downloading two apps — one on your Windows PC and one on your Android smartphone — and then connecting them using a QR code.

Before we walk you through the steps that you use to connect your Android phone with your Windows PC, there are a couple of things you need to keep in mind. First, download the Microsoft Phone Link on your Windows PC. It is available for download for free in the Microsoft Store. And second, download the Link to Windows app on your Android smartphone. This app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store. Ensure that you have the latest version of these apps on your Windows and Android devices. Once that is done, here is what you need to do next:

How to manage your Android notifications on your Windows PC

Step 1: On your Windows PC, open the Microsoft Phone Link app and sign into your Microsoft account. Make sure to use the same account name as the one you used to sign in on your Samsung device.

Step 2: On your Android smartphone open the Link to Windows app and sign in with the same Microsoft account that you are using on your PC.

Step 3: When prompted, tap to grant the necessary permissions on your Android smartphone.

Step 4: On open the Microsoft Phone Link app on your PC, you will be given two options — either to link the two devices manually or using a QR code. Tap the QR code option.

Step 5: Tap on the Continue button on your PC.

Step 6: On your Android smartphone, accept the request to link the two device and the scan the QR code.

Step 7: Tap the Done button when the two devices have been linked.