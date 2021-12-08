comscore How to convert any photo into WhatsApp stickers: Follow these simple steps
How you can convert your photo into WhatsApp stickers

Currently, this feature is only available on WhatsApp Web. The new stickers feature in WhatsApp Web makes custom sticker creation easier. If you are looking for a way to make a personalized WhatsApp sticker for yourself on any occasion or are planning to wish during the upcoming festival, birthday, then you can follow these steps.

WhatsApp stickers are one of the main features used by people daily. The stickers are used to wish your friends and relatives on festivals and special occasions. But do you know now you have the facility to send stickers of your picture, that too without the help of any third-party app? Also Read - Happy Dusshera 2021 messages, images, stickers, quotes: How to create, send Happy Vijayadashami greetings via WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced stickers for its users in 2018, and since then, using them has become a popular way while chatting. Earlier, you could send stickers of your photo with the help of third-party apps, and the process was extremely lengthy and tiring. Also Read - Ram Navami 2021 messages, quotes, stickers, GIFs: How to send Maha Navami greetings via WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram

For this, first of all, you have to select a third-party app that can convert your photo into a sticker. Then select the image and upload it to the app, cropping and adding text and then send it to your friend and relatives. Well, those who are crazy about using stickers will not mind going through this lengthy process. But now, there will be no need to do this. Also Read - Navratri 2021 wishes: How to send Shardiya Navratri WhatsApp stickers, GIFs


Here’s how you can simply send your photo as WhatsApp stickers

STEP1: Open WhatsApp Web and go to any chat window.

STEP2: Tap the attachment icon and select a sticker.

STEP3: Now a File Explorer window will open in it.

STEP4: Select a photo that you want to turn into a WhatsApp sticker.

STEP5: Once this is done, adjust the corner of the box and tap the send arrow.

STEP6: One thing to note for creating custom WhatsApp stickers is that this feature only works on WhatsApp Web for now. Apart from this, users can right-click or long-press on the sticker and save it for further use.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 1:30 PM IST

