How to convert Microsoft Word File to PDF for free

Most of us prefer using Microsoft Word for creating memos, letters, brochures, and other relevant documents. But when it comes to sharing an important document be it a resume, or a form it is recommended to send in PDF file format to save from any alteration in the document. While converting an MS file to PDF format may sound easy, it is a tedious task if you are using a third-party app. To make your life easy, we have compiled these simple steps that you can follow-

How to convert Word file to PDF

The most simplest method lies in Microsoft’s word processor itself. If you have the desktop version of MS Word here’s how you can convert document to PDF

– First up, open the document you want to convert, and then click the “File” tab you will see at the top left corner.

– On the backstage screen, you will find the ‘Save As’ option on the left.

– Tapping on the Save As option will pop up a new page wherein you will see ‘Documents’ on the right

– Click the dropdown arrow on the right side of the ‘Save’ box, and select “PDF (*.pdf)” from the dropdown menu.

– You can change the file name as well. Just enter the preferred filename and then click on the Save button.

– Once the PDF file is saved, the word processor will re-open the original word document, and the new PDF file will automatically open in the default PDF viewer.

If you want to convert a word document to PDF on MAC, here are the following steps

How to convert MS Word file to PDF on Mac

– If you have MS Word installed in your system, the process is the same as the one mentioned above. In case you don’t have MS Word, you can use Apple Pages as an alternate option.

– To convert Word to PDF via Pages, locate the word document and then click on Open With which will pop up ‘Pages’

– Once the document is opened on Pages click on File and then Export To > PDF.

– After the process is done, a menu will pop up, set the image quality to Best, and then click Next.

– The following page will ask you to enter the file name and save the location. Once you have filled in the required details tap on the Export option and your document will successfully be converted to a PDF file.

Another alternate method that you can use is by uploading your MS word file to a Google document (in case you have a Google account). Once the file uploaded, rename it by entering the required details on the ‘Untitled document’ bar on the file. After this tap on the File option and then select Download > PDF document (.pdf). This works well with MS Word that doesn’t have much formatting in it.