How to convert your photo into a WhatsApp sticker

WhatsApp, with a user base of over two billion users, is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. And it keeps improving its platform by introducing new features to help users connect and communicate better. It also has ample features that enable users to express their views creatively. This not only includes the ability to share GIFs and doodles but also stickers and animated stickers.

For those, who are still warming up to using stickers and GIFs, WhatsApp has a WhatsApp Store which it updates regularly with new stickers and animated stickers. Recently, WhatsApp released a sticker pack associated to celebrate the launch of Season 4 Volume 1 of the famed Netflix series. If you are Stranger Things fan, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can download Stranger Things sticker pack in the app.

How to download Stranger Things sticker pack in WhatsApp for Android and iOS

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and then open any chat window.

Step 2: Tap the sticker option that appears in the message bar in the bottom right corner of the window.

Step 3: Tap the sticker icon at the bottom and then tap the ‘Plus’ icon on top of the sticker bar.

Step 4: Tap the Stranger Things sticker pack

Step 5: Tap the download button.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging also enables users to turn their own images, that is, the images that they have clicked using their phones’ cameras into stickers. But these are some caveats to using this feature. First of all, WhatsApp’s Sticker Maker feature is not available in its Android and iOS-based apps. This feature is available only in WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp’s Desktop-based app. Apart from this, WhatsApp users cannot use its sticker maker feature to turn their images into animated stickers. This means that, while they can experiment with their images creatively, there is no way to add animation into these stickers.

Now, that we cleared all the basics, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can turn your image into a sticker on WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Desktop.

How to convert your photo into a WhatsApp sticker

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp for Desktop on your PC.

Step 2: Open the chat wherein you want to share the sticker.

Step 3: Click on the Paperclip icon on the bottom left corner of the window.

Step 4: Now, click on the Sticker option that appears right on top of the Photos and Videos option.

Step 5: Select the photo that you want to turn into a sticker.

Step 6: Once you do that, a new window with all the editing tools will open up. Make all the changes to the image.

Step 7: Write a message at the bottom and hit the Send button.