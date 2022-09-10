Text extraction is something that’s now available on your smartphone. On iPhones, you can easily tap on the text and extract it from the image and use it further. On Android devices, you can use some third-party apps. On Pixel phones, you can directly scoop out text from images, or from anywhere on the screen without any third-party app. Also Read - Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition laptop announced in India: Check price, specs, availability

Coming to PCs, however, there’s no direct way to extract text, even though this feature could be more useful on a big display. But there’s an easy way by which you can use the text extraction feature on your Windows 11 PC. Also Read - How to take screenshots in Windows 10, Windows 11: A step-by-step guide

In this story, we will show you how you can extract text from images on your Windows 11 machine. Also Read - How to connect your Android smartphone with your Windows PC: A step-by-step guide

We will be using the simple and easy Windows utility tool called PowerToys. PowerToys has recently received the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology for Windows 11. Let’s try that out and extract text from anywhere on screen.

How to extract text from images on Windows 11

Step 1: First you will have to install PowerToys on your Windows 11 PC. To do that, find command promt by searching it in the search bar. Make sure you run it as administratior, that said, tap on “Run as admistratior” option.

Step 2: Now, type the following command and paste it in Command Prompt (windget install –id Microsoft.PowerToys).

Step 3: After you type the command, tap on Enter and then type Y and again press Enter.

Step 4: Once the installation is over, PowerToys will automatically open.

(Note that it may take some time for the utility tool to download, but it will surely work.)

Step 5: Now, Tap on Text Extractor option on the left side.

Step 6: Lastly, tap on Enable Text Extractor.

Now to use the Text Extractor feature, open any image and press Windows key + Shift key + T, together and now select the text you want to copy. Once you do, the text that you selected will be copied. That’s how easily you can extract text from images. You can also copy text from a Youtube video. as shown in the image above.