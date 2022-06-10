comscore Here's how you can copy text from images: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Copy Text Google Photos Lens Android Ios Iphone Pc
News

How to copy text from Photos on Android and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here is a step-by-step guidebook on how you can copy text to clipboard from an image on Android, iPhone and PC.

Untitled design - 2022-06-10T131546.735

You may have come across several text-heavy images, where there is a lot of important information, and want to use that as text on other platforms and apps. There are a lot of tools and apps like Google Lens that let you copy text from an image and use it wherever you want on Android, iOS and PC. Here are the step-by-step procedure on how to that. Also Read - Apple to reportedly launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Check details

How to copy text from Photos on Android, iPhone & PC

a) Google Lens Also Read - iOS 16 update lets users transfer an eSIM to a new iPhone via Bluetooth

  1. Go to the “Google Lens” app and open the said image
  2. Swipe up and select the required image you want to copy text from
  3. Now long press on the text you want to copy and select the length
  4. Once done, tap on the “Copy Text” option at the bottom of the screen
  5. Now simply paste it in the form of text wherever you want

The required text is copied to the clipboard which can be pasted in apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and so on via long press. Also Read - Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air & 12-inch MacBook reported to debut in 2023

b) Google Photos web

  1. Open the browser and go to Google Photos web and sign in to your account
  2. Now select and open the image with text
  3. Click on the “Copy Text from Image” option placed at the top right corner. The option pops up only if there is text in the photo
  4. Now select the image that is to be dished out and click on “Copy text”

And that is it! Your text has been copied to the clipboard.

Notably, copying text from an image can come in handy when you want to copy handwritten notes, copying text from a pdf file or a screenshot, or trying to read a direction in a different language. iOS users who do not use Google Photos can follow the same procedure for Apple’s gallery app.

Users can even use online OCR services like onlineocr.net, brandfolder.com, imagetotext.info and more to copy text from any image.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details
Gaming
Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details
OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Apps

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

automobile

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Apps

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999