How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents that every citizen in India has to carry to prove their identity and avail services offered by government agencies. Also Read - DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

The unique 12-digit number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India can be used for numerous purposes. But cardholders need to have correct details on the card to receive the benefits. UIDAI gives the facility to rectify Aadhaar card details online. A cardholder is just required to follow a few steps in case any detail in their card goes wrong. Here’s a guide- Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online

– Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal, you can open it on any web browser. Also Read - Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank

-Then log in by using your Aadhaar number and OTP that you would receive on your registered mobile number.

-Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option.

-Then click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar.’

-On the following page, select the details that you want to make a correction and click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar.’

-You will then see the details that are currently on your Aadhaar card. Make the necessary changes in the dialogue box of each detail.

-Share the scanned copy of documents that can support the correction.

-You will have to make a payment of Rs 50 online. You can pay it via credit/debit card or net banking. Do note that the payment is non-refundable.

-Once done, you will obtain a Service Request Number (SRN) as a reference. Save the number to track the update request or for any future communication with UIDAI helpdesk.

On completion of the quality check process you will get an SMS notification containing the Enrolment ID. Requests ideally take 30 days with 90 percent service standards.