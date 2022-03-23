comscore How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps
News

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

How To

UIDAI provides the facility to rectify Aadhaar card details online. A cardholder is just required to follow a few steps in case any detail in their card goes wrong. Here's a guide-

aadhaar card

Aadhaar card is one of the important documents that every citizen in India has to carry to prove their identity and avail services offered by government agencies. Also Read - DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

The unique 12-digit number issued by Unique Identification Authority of India can be used for numerous purposes. But cardholders need to have correct details on the card to receive the benefits. UIDAI gives the facility to rectify Aadhaar card details online. A cardholder is just required to follow a few steps in case any detail in their card goes wrong. Here’s a guide- Also Read - How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online

– Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal, you can open it on any web browser. Also Read - Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank

-Then log in by using your Aadhaar number and OTP that you would receive on your registered mobile number.

-Click on ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ option.

-Then click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar.’

-On the following page, select the details that you want to make a correction and click on ‘Proceed to update Aadhaar.’

-You will then see the details that are currently on your Aadhaar card. Make the necessary changes in the dialogue box of each detail.

-Share the scanned copy of documents that can support the correction.

-You will have to make a payment of Rs 50 online. You can pay it via credit/debit card or net banking. Do note that the payment is non-refundable.

-Once done, you will obtain a Service Request Number (SRN) as a reference. Save the number to track the update request or for any future communication with UIDAI helpdesk.

On completion of the quality check process you will get an SMS notification containing the Enrolment ID. Requests ideally take 30 days with 90 percent service standards.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2022 8:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

Gaming

Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

How To

How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps
DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

Apps

DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document
How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps
How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Aadhaar card with your bank: Follow these simple steps
How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps

How To

How to get Aadhaar PVC card for whole family in simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing ने किया अपने पहले स्मार्टफोन का ऐलान, नए ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम के साथ जल्द लॉन्च करेगा Nothing Phone 1

Free Fire MAX की 3 दमदार एक्टिव एबिलिटी, जानें कब और कैसे करें इनका यूज

Apex Legends के अपकमिंग सीजन में आएंगे कई धांसू कैरेक्टर्स, नए मैप्स और हथियार, ढेरों फीचर्स हुए लीक

केंद्रीय मंत्री सोम प्रकाश ने आज संसद को बताया, भारतीय यूजर्स की पूरी सुरक्षा के लिए भारत सरकार ने अभी तक 320 Apps को किया ब्लॉक

WhatsApp Tricks: नहीं पड़ेगी पर्सनल डायरी की जरूरत, व्हाट्सऐप में ऐसे सेव करें काम की चीजें

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Mobiles
Nothing phone (1) announced, will run Nothing OS
Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service

Apps

Big Basket to announce new 1-hour delivery service
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability

News

Insta360 One RS with 4K Boost lens, modular setup launched: Price, specs, availability
Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

News

Indian govt has blocked 320 mobile applications so far

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers