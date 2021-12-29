Vaccination is the most effective way against the coronavirus. The vaccine certificate is issued after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine certificate has now become an essential document for travel and other activities. It is necessary to have correct COVID information on your certificate in such a situation. This certificate consists of a unique 13-digit beneficiary ID. Several important details are mentioned related to the vaccination, including name, date, place, time of the vaccination, and name of the health official who has administered the vaccine. Also Read - Want to travel abroad? Here's how you can link the Covid vaccine certificate with your passport

If the details entered on the vaccination certificate are wrong by any mistake, then there is an option. Now the details in the Cowin certificate can be corrected. Along with this, a new certificate can be downloaded.

Here’s how to correct information of Covid vaccine certificate:

STEP1: To rectify the mistake in the Covid 19 Vaccine Certificate, visit the portal https://www.cowin.gov.in/

STEP2: Enter your mobile number to log in here

STEP3: You will receive an OTP, enter it and sign up

STEP4: Now, you will see the option to raise an issue at the top.

STEP5: Select the member and select ‘Correction in Certificate.’

STEP6: You will now get the option of self-correction

STEP7: Through this, you enter the correct information of your name, date of birth, gender, and Aadhar card number / PAN card/passport number.

STEP8: Now click on continue and submit

STEP9: By doing this, the correct information will be updated.