comscore ovid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to correct your information on the Covid Vaccination certificate
News

How to correct your information on the Covid Vaccination certificate

How To

If the details entered on the vaccination certificate are wrong by any mistake, then there is an option. Now the details in the Cowin certificate can be corrected. Along with this, a new certificate can be downloaded.

corona vaccine

Vaccination is the most effective way against the coronavirus. The vaccine certificate is issued after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine certificate has now become an essential document for travel and other activities. It is necessary to have correct COVID information on your certificate in such a situation. This certificate consists of a unique 13-digit beneficiary ID. Several important details are mentioned related to the vaccination, including name, date, place, time of the vaccination, and name of the health official who has administered the vaccine. Also Read - Want to travel abroad? Here's how you can link the Covid vaccine certificate with your passport

If the details entered on the vaccination certificate are wrong by any mistake, then there is an option. Now the details in the Cowin certificate can be corrected. Along with this, a new certificate can be downloaded.

Here’s how to correct information of Covid vaccine certificate:

STEP1: To rectify the mistake in the Covid 19 Vaccine Certificate, visit the portal https://www.cowin.gov.in/

STEP2: Enter your mobile number to log in here

STEP3: You will receive an OTP, enter it and sign up

STEP4: Now, you will see the option to raise an issue at the top.

STEP5: Select the member and select ‘Correction in Certificate.’

STEP6: You will now get the option of self-correction

STEP7: Through this, you enter the correct information of your name, date of birth, gender, and Aadhar card number / PAN card/passport number.

STEP8: Now click on continue and submit

STEP9: By doing this, the correct information will be updated.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 4:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to link Covid vaccination certificate with passport: Follow these simple steps
CoWIN now allows on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccine for 18-44 age group

Apps

CoWIN now allows on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccine for 18-44 age group
COVID-19 vaccination: How to track vaccination centres, identity proof, and more

How To

COVID-19 vaccination: How to track vaccination centres, identity proof, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ला रहा 3 स्क्रीन वाला नया फोल्डेबल फोन, S Pen सपोर्ट के साथ मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Apple iPhone 14 में नहीं मिलेगा SIM कार्ड स्लॉट, eSIM से चलेंगे दोनों नेटवर्क

Redmi Note 11s को कई सर्टिफिकेशन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर किया गया स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च ये धांसू स्मार्टफोन

इस साल टेक जगत की इन बड़ी घोषणाओं ने आपकी जिंदगी पर डाला असर, जानें

Free Fire Diamonds टॉप-अप पर मिल रहा धांसू कैरेक्टर फ्री, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up
Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

Wearables

Apple announces limited edition Beats Studio Buds

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers