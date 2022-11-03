comscore How to create a Community in WhatsApp
How to create a Community in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp today announced that it has started rolling out its Communities feature to all its users globally. Here's how you can create a Community in the app.

  • WhatsApp announced the Community feature earlier this year.
  • WhatsApp today said that it has started rolling out Community globally.
  • WhatsApp Community is available on Android, iOS and the web.
Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp today announced that it will start rolling out the much-awaited Community feature to its users across the globe and that the feature will be available to all its users in the coming few months. Also Read - WhatsApp announces in-chat polls, bigger groups and more: Check details

For the unversed, a community is a group containing groups that have something in common. For instance, a company can have a community that segregates employees based on their locations, or a college can have a community that has groups based on the courses offered. Similarly, a housing society can have a community with various buildings as groups. Also Read - WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities on Android, iOS, web globally: All you need to know about it

An admin can add up to 50 groups in addition to the announcement group in the community and up to 5,000 members to the community announcement group. Each group, on the other hand, can have up to 1024 members. Notably, a community announcement is a group that will be automatically created for a new community. It is a space where community admins can send messages to all community members in the announcement group. Also Read - Meta brings NFT support to Instagram, Professional Mode to Facebook

As Community starts arriving in WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can create a community in the messaging platform:

How to create a Community in WhatsApp on Android

Step 1: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your Android smartphone and then open the app.

Step 2: Tap New chat option and then tap New Community.

Step 3: Now enter the community name, description, and profile photo.

Step 4: Tap the green arrow icon to add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 5: Now either create new groups or select and add the groups that you are admin of.

Step 6: When finished adding groups to your community, tap the green check mark icon.

How to create a Community in WhatsApp on iOS

Step 1: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone and the open WhatsApp on your device.

Step 2: Tap New chat option and then tap New Community.

Step 3: Tap the Get Started option.

Step 4: Enter the name of the community. Then enter the description, and profile photo.

Step 5: Now, tap Next to add existing groups or create a new group.

Step 6: When you are finished adding groups to your community, tap Create.

How to create a Community in WhatsApp on the web

Step 1: Click the Menu option above your chats list in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Enter the community name, description, and profile photo.

Step 3: Either create new groups or add the groups that you are an admin of.

Step 4: Click the green check mark icon when you are done.

  • Published Date: November 3, 2022 3:33 PM IST
