Amazon is one of the biggest shopping websites in the world and in India as well it is preferred for everything electronics. While the website does offer several deals on occasion, the mobile app of Amazon may offer you better deals, especially if you create an alert.

Amazon lets you create a deal alert that's personalized to you and is based on your searches on the app. The deal alert feature on Amazon is based on your searches on the platform. Let's say you were looking for an iPhone to purchase sometime back and have searched for it in the app multiple times, then Amazon will create a deal alert for you which you can enable within the app.

This will help you get the product at a good price. Although the feature is useful, not many know about it. In this article, we will show you how you can create a deal alert on Amazon.

How to create a deal alert on Amazon based on your searches

Step 1: Open the Amazon app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Hamburger icon in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap on Accounts from the list of options, it’s next to Buy Again and beside Lists.

Step 4: Now, you should see several options for your account.

Step 5: Scroll below and look for the Message center section. In the Message center section, tap on Deal alerts.

Step 6: You will now see four sections, ‘Your deal alerts,’ Get deal alerts,’ Available deals,’ and ‘Upcoming deals.’ Now, tap on ‘Get deal alerts’ and you will see some personalized deal options, which you can select and create a deal for. Once you create a deal alert by tapping on ‘Create alert,’ you will receive alerts when the item goes on sale or gets some discount. Similarly, you can also check ‘Available deals’ section to see today’s deals, this will also be based on your interests and the things that you search or add to your cart on the Amazon app or website.

That’s how you can easily create a deal alert for your favorite item on Amazon and get notified when the item goes on sale.