How to Create a Guest Account in Windows 11

Creating a guest account on Windows 11 could be a smart decision, as you don't want others to look at your personal or professional files while using your laptop/PC. However, adding a Guest account on the new Windows 11 is slightly different from how it was on Windows 10. But still, it's a few steps away. Today in this article, we'll show you how you can easily create a Guest Account in Windows 11.

There are many ways you can create a guest account in Windows 11. We will show you two of the easiest methods. So without further ado, let's get started.

Creating Guest Account from Settings

1. To start off, open Settings on your Windows 11 machine by pressing the shortcut Windows + I.

2. Now, find Accounts on the left sidebar and click on it.

3. Click on Family & other users.

4. Here, you can add a guest account by clicking on the Add account option.

5. Once you click on Add account option, you will get a pop-up to sign in. But we don’t need to sign in through a Microsoft account since we are creating a Guest account. So, click on “I don’t have this person’s sign-in information.” (Now, it will let you create an account without adding any details of the guest).

6. Click on the “Add a user without a Microsoft account” option.

7. Add all the details like the Name, Password, and Security questions for the guest account and hit next.

Now you have successfully created a Guest Account. If you find this method a bit lengthy, try the next method.

Creating Guest Account in One-click using Command Prompt

1. Search for Command Prompt and run it as administrator.

2. Type or paste the following command in the Command Prompt: net user rohit /add /active:yes

3. Once you add the above command and hit enter, your Guest account will be successfully created.

In case you want to set up a password, follow all three steps from the first method and add your password.

That’s it, that’s how you can easily create a Guest Account in Windows 11. Which method do you find the easiest? Do let us know in the comments below.