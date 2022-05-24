Meta has just announced the updated 3D Avatars for its Facebook and Messenger apps in India. The Meta 3D Avatars will let you create a virtual version of yourself letting you express yourself better in the online world. The updated version brings support for hearing aids and Cochlear implants and also adds the wheelchair for the Avatars. With these additions, Meta plans to reach a wider audience for its Avatars on its social media platforms. Also Read - How to turn captions on and off on Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Today in this article, we will show you how to create a 3D Avatar on Facebook. Interestingly, you can also use the Meta 3D Avatars on Instagram and Messenger apps.

How to create a Meta 3D Avatar on Facebook

1. Open Facebook on your phone.

2. Click on the Menu that looks like a hamburger icon.

3. Tap on the See more option.

4. Find Avatar and click on it.

5. Now, you can customize it according to your liking.

(Meta has added more facial tones and effects to make the Meta 3D Avatars look better).

6. Hit on the Done button.

7. Now, you can create a post using the Meta 3D Avatars and update the status on the Facebook app. You can also use the 3D Avatar as your profile picture.

How to Use Meta 3D Avatars on Instagram and Messenger

1. Open Instagram or Messenger apps.

2. Open a chat.

3. Now on Instagram, click on the Sticker button on the right and look for the Avatar option. Click on it you’ll see all the 3D Avatars. Similarly, on Messenger click on the Sticker button, and in the top section, you’ll be able to see all of the auto-generated Meta 3D Avatars.

Meta plans to bring more improvements to the 3D Avatars. It will add more sticker options and India-centric styles in the future.

“Representations in the metaverse should reflect the diversity of the real world. Avatars are just the first step toward enabling everyone to express themselves in their unique ways. When you create your avatar you can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create your virtual self. We offered more than one quintillion different combinations when we launched our updated avatars last year, and we’re continuing to add more options to give people even more ways to express themselves,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head Partnerships at Meta, India.