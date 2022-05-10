With the world moving from physical documentation to electronic PDFs, signing a document online has become inevitable. From work papers to a simple form, a signature is a must, and signing documents electronically is the way to go.

What’s beneficial about electronically signing documents is that you can save your signature once and for all. So next time when you want to sign a document, simply add the pre-saved signature. This can be very handy at times when you need to quickly sign and submit a document online.

Today, we’ll check out how to create a signature for PDF documents on a PC, so that you can easily sign on all sorts of PDF files.

How to Create a Signature for PDF Documents on a PC

There are several methods of signing PDF documents on a PC. Interestingly, all methods are easy and free of cost.

Create a Signature for PDF using Adobe Acrobat Reader DC

1. Download the Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software on your PC.

2. After downloading, Install the software and open it.

3. Once you open the application, you will be in the Dashboard, here, click on Fill & Sign.

4. Now, select a PDF.

5. Click on the Sign Yourself option.

6. Add Signature.

7. Once you click on Add Signature option, you can create your signature by typing, drawing, or by adding a paper-signed image.

8. After you are done creating your signature, hit on Save Sign and then click on Apply.

Now, your signature will be saved in the application. Next time you open any PDF document, you can easily add the pre-saved signature.

Using Adobe Acrobat Reader DC website

In case you want to simply sign a document and aren’t bothered about saving for later, then you can use the online method. For this, you can visit the Adobe online website.

1. Open this link: Adobe Acrobat Reader DC online app.

2. Click select file under Fill & Sign.

3. Select the PDF document you want to sign.

4. Now, just like you did on the desktop application, click on Sign Yourself option.

5. Add Signature.

Using Microsoft Edge

One of the easiest and most interesting methods of creating a signature for PDF documents on a PC is by using Microsoft Edge. No sign-ups or logins, and still you can get your PDF signed in seconds.

1. On your desktop, find the PDF you want to sign and right-click on it.

2. Now, click on open with > Microsoft Edge.

3. Your PDF document will now be opened in Microsoft Edge, here click on the Draw icon.

4. Sign using your mouse or if you got a touch-screen laptop or monitor, create a signature using your fingers.

These are three easy methods by which you can create a signature for PDF documents on a PC for free.