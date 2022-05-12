comscore How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide
News

How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How To

Gmail enables users to create a signature that is attached to every email that they share automatically. Here's an easy guide of how you can create a signature in Gmail on the web and in its Android and iOS-based apps.

gmail ios

Image: Flickr

Gmail is hidden trove of features that not only enables user to keep a track of their messages by prompting them to respond based on the contents of a message, but it also enables them to write an email better and faster using feature like Smart Compose. In addition to this, Google‘s emailing service, also has a feature that enables users to add their signatures to the emails that they share from its platform. Also Read - Google Wallet introduced: Here’s how it may replace your real wallet

Now, an email signature is a piece of text, such as your contact information or a favorite quote, that is automatically added at the end of Gmail messages as a footer. This feature is available in Gmail’s Android and iOS-based apps. It is also available when Gmail is accessed via a web browser. So, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add a signature to your email on Gmail. Also Read - Android 13 beta now available: Compatible devices, new features, how to install and more

How to create a signature in Gmail while using a web browser

Step 1: Open Gmail.
Step 2: In the top right corner, click Settings menu.
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘See all settings’ option.
Step 4: Next, scroll down to the “Signature” section.
Step 5: Click on ‘Create New’ option.
Step 5: Give your signature a name (such as, Work or Personal based on usage) and then click on Create button.
Step 6: Now add your signature text in the box. If you want, you can format your message by adding an image or changing the text style.
Step 7: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click the Save Changes option. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

How to create a signature in Gmail while using Android app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app.
Step 2: In the top left, tap Menu option.
Step 3: Scroll to the bottom, then tap Settings option.
Step 4: Now, choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature.
Step 5: Next, tap the Mobile Signature option.
Step 6: Next, enter the text for your signature.
Step 7: Tap OK.

How to create a signature in Gmail while using iOS app

Step 1: On your iPhone or iPad, open the Gmail app.
Step 2: Tap the Menu option.
Step 3: Now, scroll to the bottom, then tap Settings option.
Step 4: Next, tap your account name.
Step 5: Tap Signature settings.
Step 6: Now switch the ‘Mobile Signature’ setting on.
Step 7: Add your mobile signature.
Step 8: To save, tap the Back button.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 5:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2022 6:17 PM IST

