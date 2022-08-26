Picture this: You have been speaking with a potential client for quite some and all you need to do is share a final draft of your proposal for them to understand and codify all the details before they sign the final contract. You draft a well articulated and colour-coded email to share your proposal but you forget to add your contact details. Not adding contact details won’t be a deal breaker but it won’t make it easier for your client to reach out to you if they have any queries. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

Sure, they have your email address and they can get in touch with the person whom you have been in touch with. However, signing a contract often requires multiple departments to work together, which is when not including your contact details can create a hassle. But with the endless stream of emails that we draft or respond to each day leaves some room for error. Simply said, it is possible for you to forget adding contact details at the end of the email if you do it manually each time.

Enter: Signature.

Gmail has a Signature feature that appears at the end of each email that your draft or respond to. Your signature is a piece of text, like your contact information or a favorite quote, that’s automatically added at the end of Gmail messages as a footer.

Enabling Signature in Gmail will ensure that none of your emails are sent without your contact details and other important details, such as your firm’s logo. So, here is an easy guide that will help you create and add a signature in Gmail.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail on web

Step 1: Open Gmail on your web browser.

Step 2: In the top right corner of the window, click the Settings option and then click See all Settings option.

Step 3: Now go to the Signature section and add your signature text in the box.

Step 4: Lastly, at the bottom of the page, click on Save Changes option.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail’s Android app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: In the top left of the app, tap the Menu option.

Step 3: Now scroll to the bottom of the page and then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: Next, choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature.

Step 5: Now tap the Mobile Signature option.

Step 6: Enter the text for your signature.

Step 7: Tap OK.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail’s iOS app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Now, tap the Menu option.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the app and then tap the Settings option.

Step 4: Now tap the account where you want to add the signature.

Step 5: Next, tap the Signature settings option.

Step 6: Toggle the Mobile Signature setting on.

Step 7: Add or edit your mobile signature.

Step 8: To save the signature, tap the Back button.