comscore How to create a signature in Gmail
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Create A Signature In Gmail A Step By Step Guide 2
News

How to create a signature in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

How To

Do you want to add your digital signatures in the emails that you send via Gmail? Here is an easy guide for your reference.

google-gmail-stock-image

Picture this: You have been speaking with a potential client for quite some and all you need to do is share a final draft of your proposal for them to understand and codify all the details before they sign the final contract. You draft a well articulated and colour-coded email to share your proposal but you forget to add your contact details. Not adding contact details won’t be a deal breaker but it won’t make it easier for your client to reach out to you if they have any queries. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

Sure, they have your email address and they can get in touch with the person whom you have been in touch with. However, signing a contract often requires multiple departments to work together, which is when not including your contact details can create a hassle. But with the endless stream of emails that we draft or respond to each day leaves some room for error. Simply said, it is possible for you to forget adding contact details at the end of the email if you do it manually each time. Also Read - How to restore deleted emails in Gmail, Outlook: A step-by-step guide

Enter: Signature. Also Read - Google partners with MeitY to improve online safety in India

Gmail has a Signature feature that appears at the end of each email that your draft or respond to. Your signature is a piece of text, like your contact information or a favorite quote, that’s automatically added at the end of Gmail messages as a footer.

Enabling Signature in Gmail will ensure that none of your emails are sent without your contact details and other important details, such as your firm’s logo. So, here is an easy guide that will help you create and add a signature in Gmail.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail on web

Step 1: Open Gmail on your web browser.
Step 2: In the top right corner of the window, click the Settings option and then click See all Settings option.
Step 3: Now go to the Signature section and add your signature text in the box.
Step 4: Lastly, at the bottom of the page, click on Save Changes option.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail’s Android app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: In the top left of the app, tap the Menu option.
Step 3: Now scroll to the bottom of the page and then tap the Settings option.
Step 4: Next, choose the Google Account where you want to add a signature.
Step 5: Now tap the Mobile Signature option.
Step 6: Enter the text for your signature.
Step 7: Tap OK.

How to create an add a signature in Gmail’s iOS app

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your iPhone or iPad.
Step 2: Now, tap the Menu option.
Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the app and then tap the Settings option.
Step 4: Now tap the account where you want to add the signature.
Step 5: Next, tap the Signature settings option.
Step 6: Toggle the Mobile Signature setting on.
Step 7: Add or edit your mobile signature.
Step 8: To save the signature, tap the Back button.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2022 4:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony Xperia 5 IV might debut at the upcoming Sony event
Mobiles
Sony Xperia 5 IV might debut at the upcoming Sony event
Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, features and more

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, features and more

No, Microsoft is not increasing price of Xbox Series X, S

Gaming

No, Microsoft is not increasing price of Xbox Series X, S

Xiaomi to partner with big Chinese car maker for first electric car production: Report

automobile

Xiaomi to partner with big Chinese car maker for first electric car production: Report

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Detailed price comparison

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Detailed price comparison

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 14 Pro colour options leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, features and more

No, Microsoft is not increasing price of Xbox Series X, S

Xiaomi to partner with big Chinese car maker for first electric car production: Report

Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Detailed price comparison

Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT, Watch video for details

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever, To Buy Or Not

iPhone 14 to be manufactured in India, but does that mean cheaper iPhones?

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More

News

Apple Event: Apple September 7 2022 Event Invite OUT !! Watch This Video to Know More
UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions

Features

UPI Payments: 5 Important things to keep in Mind while making transactions
iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot

Features

iPhone 13 or iPhone 12: Cheapest price ever! | #buyornot
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 : Quick Look! |#samsunggalaxyflip4