World Password Day: While the introduction of biometrics and passwordless authentication has made things quite effortless for many users, the majority still prefer to use a password to keep their online data safe. However, this method is also quite vulnerable to hackers as people still choose to use "12345" or "111111" as their passwords, which are one of the most commonly used passwords to date. Below listed are the 10 most used passwords of the year. Check if your password is as secure as you think:

Most commonly-used passwords of 2022

Here's a list of passwords most commonly found on the dark web, due to data breaches in 2022, as per a report by Lookout, a cybersecurity firm:

123456

123456789

Qwerty

Password

12345

12345678

111111

1234567

123123

Qwerty123

On the occasion of World Password Day, here are the tips you can use to create a secure and strong password.

How to create a strong password

Do not use phone numbers, addresses, birthdays, your name, family members’ names, or pets’ names as your password Always use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols for your passwords. Steer clear of the commonly used passwords like “qwerty” or “123456”. A list of such passwords is given below Secure passwords should be at least 16 characters long to avoid data breaches or cyberattacks. Do not use dictionary words as passwords as hackers use malicious software to scan for such words in a dictionary and crack passwords

Password management tips