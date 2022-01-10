How to create a UAN number online: Follow these simple steps

UAN Number is required when you join Employees Provident Fund. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) allows employers to generate Universal Account Number (UAN Number) of their employees through its portal. Also, individual users can generate their UAN numbers online. Once your 12-digit UAN number is ready, you can access your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account. In addition, it also lets you view your passbook and see the total amount in your EPF account. Also Read - Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts on the Moon

Here's how you can create a UAN number online:

STEP1: First go to the link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

STEP2: Here, click on ‘Online Aadhaar Verified UAN Allotment’ or Direct UAN Allotment.

STEP3: Now, you will be asked for the Aadhaar number. After entering the Aadhaar number, click on Generate OTP.

STEP4: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

STEP5: After entering the OTP, click to accept the disclaimer. Verify the details and fill in the requested information in the Mandatory field.

STEP6: Enter the captcha code, click on the disclaimer’s checkbox, and click on the ‘register’ button.

STEP7: After clicking on the Register button, you will be allotted UAN.

STEP8: UAN number will appear on your screen.

How to activate the UAN number