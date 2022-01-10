comscore How to create a UAN number online: Follow these simple steps
Here's how to create a UAN number online

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) allows employers to generate Universal Account Number (UAN Number) of their employees through its portal.

UAN Number is required when you join Employees Provident Fund. Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) allows employers to generate Universal Account Number (UAN Number) of their employees through its portal. Also, individual users can generate their UAN numbers online. Once your 12-digit UAN number is ready, you can access your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account. In addition, it also lets you view your passbook and see the total amount in your EPF account. Also Read - Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to help astronauts on the Moon

Here’s how you can create a UAN number online: Also Read - Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

STEP1: First go to the link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ Also Read - Reliance Jio introduces Rs 2,999 plan with 912.5GB of data: How it compares with Airtel, Vi

STEP2: Here, click on ‘Online Aadhaar Verified UAN Allotment’ or Direct UAN Allotment.

STEP3: Now, you will be asked for the Aadhaar number. After entering the Aadhaar number, click on Generate OTP.

STEP4: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

STEP5: After entering the OTP, click to accept the disclaimer. Verify the details and fill in the requested information in the Mandatory field.

STEP6: Enter the captcha code, click on the disclaimer’s checkbox, and click on the ‘register’ button.

STEP7: After clicking on the Register button, you will be allotted UAN.

STEP8: UAN number will appear on your screen.

How to activate the UAN number

  1. To activate the UAN number issued by EPFO, first, you have to go to www.epfindia.in.
  2. After this, you have to choose the Our Services option. After selecting this option, you have to select the For Employees option.
  3. Click on Member UAN / Online Service.
  4. Here you will get the option of Activate Your UAN. Click on it. (This option will be given under the important link on the right).
  5. After this, you enter your details like UAN, name, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha. Here you will get the Get Authorization PIN option. Click on it.
  6. After this, OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.
  7. Click on the I Agree on option and enter OTP.
  8. At last, click on Validate OTP and Activate UAN. After this, your UAN will be activated.
  Published Date: January 10, 2022 4:05 PM IST

