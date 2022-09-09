How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has drastically increased digital payments in India ever since its launch back in 2016. According to the latest data shared by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), India witnessed a total of 6579.63 crore transactions in the month of August 2022 valuing Rs 10,72,792.68 crores. These numbers stood at 6,288.40 crore transactions valuing at Rs 10,62,747 crore in the month of July. Needless to say that popularity of UPI transactions in India is increasing. Also Read - How to sort data in alphabetical or numerical order in Google Sheets: A step-by-step guide

Usually, customers in India have one UPI ID that is linked to multiple bank accounts to facilitate transactions more swiftly. Interestingly, users in India can add up to four UPI IDs for their bank accounts. All of these UPI IDs can be linked with the same bank account. This helps lessening payment delays or failure. It also helps in improving payment success rate by routing users’ transactions via the server that will ensure a successful payment. Also Read - Google updates Nearby Share on Android, brings bitmojis to Wear OS

As far as Google Pay is concerned, Google’s UPI-based payments platform enables users to generate their UPI ID through payment service provider banks, such as SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. Also Read - How to use Gmail without an internet connection: A step-by-step guide

So, if you need help with creating an additional UPI ID in Google Pay, here is a step-by-step guide for the same:

How to create additional UPI ID in Google Pay

Step 1: Open Google Pay app on your phone

Step 2: Sign in to your Google Pay account

Step 3: Tap on your profile in the top right corner of the app

Step 4: Select the bank account for which you want to add a news UPI ID

Step 5: Tap Manage UPI IDs from the drop down menu

Step 6: Then select the plus icon next to the one you want to create

Step 7: To pay with that UPI ID select Choose account to pay with while making a payment.

How to find UPI ID in Google Pay

Step 1: Open Google Pay app

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the upper right corner

Step 3: Then select your bank account

Step 4: Select the bank account whose UPI ID you want to see

Step 5: The UPI ID will be under Manage UPI IDs