How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative
How to create an account on Mastodon, the new Twitter alternative

Mastodon was launched as a decentralised open-source social networking platform back in 2016 and it has now become a Twitter alternative.

  • Mastodon was launched in 2016 but it became popular after Musk's takeover of Twitter.
  • It is a decentralised social networking platform, so you make your own rules.
  • Mastodon needs you to create an account with a provider to be able to use it.
Elon Musk now owns Twitter, whether you like it or not. If you don’t, however — given the world’s richest man has already made some big and controversial changes to Twitter, including putting the blue checkmark behind the paid Blue subscription — you have some alternatives to consider. There is Reddit, which is a huge collection of forums and information. You also have Koo in India, which was launched as an alternative to Twitter after the latter banned several major accounts. And there is also a platform called Mastodon, which although quite old was unpopular until the Twitter fiasco happened. Also Read - Elon Musk-led Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them

Mastodon was launched as a decentralised open-source social networking platform back in 2016. It has mostly been a testing bed for features that were intended to be introduced to Twitter. But it gained momentum in its adoption only after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Since it is a decentralised platform, you make your own rules and moderate feeds per your preference. It is like running your own social network, contrary to platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram where you have to abide by terms of service. Also Read - This Indian CEO is offering jobs to anyone who was fired by Twitter, Meta and more

If you are thinking to leave Twitter because you cannot put up with Elon Musk’s drastic changes, you could consider Mastodon. Also Read - Twitter Blue service rolled out for some users in India at Rs 719 per month

How to make an account on Mastodon

  1. Go to mastodon.online on your browser.
  2. You will immediately see a feed full of posts from people who drive the most engagement on the platform.
  3. To be able to become a part of the conversation, you will need to sign up.
  4. On the top right corner, you will see the “Create account” button, which you need to click.
  5. The next page explains to you how Mastodon works. “Mastodon is not a single website. To use it, you need to make an account with a provider-we call them servers-that lets you connect with other people across Mastodon,” says the website.
  6. Servers are essentially the platforms that will host your content on Mastodon. Choose your region from the list provided towards the bottom of the website. For instance, choose Asia if you are in India.
  7. Now, you need to select a topic that you want your “social network” to be about. If you are indecisive, you can choose the “All topics” option.
  8. Mastodon will automatically find a server for you that it will show towards the bottom. If you are okay with the provider, click “Create account.”

That’s it. Your Mastodon account is now created. Spend some time learning the platform before you decided whether you like it or not as it is slightly different from Twitter.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 11:42 AM IST
