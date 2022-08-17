Facebook is a social media platform that enables users to connect with each other in the digital world. It also allows them to keep up with what’s going in the lives of their family and friends and catch up with other interesting content from cookery videos to news updates to the community that they are a part of. In addition to all of this, Facebook also enables users to host event in the real world and invite people to it. Also Read - Apple lays off more contract-based employees to slow hiring, spending

Individual users can create in-person events on Facebook via the company's web-based platform and its Android and iOS apps. They can also create an event via their pages if the event that they are planning to host is associated with it. So, here is a step-by-step guide that will enable Android, iOS and web users to host event on Facebook:

How to create an in-person event on Facebook via mobile browser

Step 1: Log in to your Facebook account on your web browser.

Step 2: From your Feed, click on the See More option.

Step 3: Now click on the Events option in the menu on the left.

Step 4: After that, click on the Create New Event option. Then click on the In-Person event option.

Step 5: Add the event details.

Step 6: Lastly, click on the Create Event option.

How to create an in-person event on Facebook via Android app and iPhone

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: In the top right of the Facebook app, tap the hamburger menu.

Step 3: Now tap the Events option.

Step 4: In the following screen, tap the Create option and then tap the In-Person events option.

Step 5: Now add the event details.

Step 6: Lastly, tap the Create Event option.

How to create an in-person event on Facebook via Facebook Lite app

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Now tap the menu in the top right corner of the Facebook app.

Step 3: Now tap Events and then tap Create Event option.

Step 4: Next, add the event details.

Step 5: Lastly, tap the Create button to create the event.