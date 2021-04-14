India celebrates several festivals today starting Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu. Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, it is suggested to stay indoors and connect with loved ones on this occasion virtually. The best way to connect with friends and family members and celebrate Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu is via WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp rolling out disappearing messages for group participants

WhatsApp introduced Stickers a long time ago, and over the years the messaging platform has added several new sticker packs to the library. The latest sticker pack that WhatsApp added to the library is based n COVID-19 vaccination. If related stickers are not available in the library, there's a way to create and download from third party platforms, but this is only for Android users.

How to create Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers

There are several third-party WhatsApp sticker packs available on Google Play store but unfortunately you won't find them on Apple's App Store. Here's how to create, download and send Happy Vishu 2021, Odia New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Puthandu WhatsApp stickers:

-You will first need to download the Sticker Maker app on Android from Google Play store.

-Click on create a new sticker pack option.

-You will be able to see 30 tiles. Then click on any of these: Take Photo or -Open Gallery or Select File to select pictures, as per your requirement.

-Crop the picture as needed

-Next, click on Yes and then Save Sticker.

-Once you have three stickers added, you will be able to click Add to WhatsApp.

-After the stickers are added you will be able to see a confirmation message.

-Now follow the usual steps, open WhatsApp > go to the emoji icon > stickers icon

-You will see your new sticker pack there > click on the one you wish to send > tap on send button at the bottom of the screen.