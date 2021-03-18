comscore How to create customised WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS
News

Here's how to make, send custom WhatsApp Stickers with these easy steps

Apps

If you are one of those who rely on WhatsApp Stickers for communicating and wish to make your own pack, here's how you can do so.

whatsapp app

Stickers, emojis, GIFs, and more have always been a fun way of communicating. They simplify the otherwise plain concept of messaging. This stands true for WhatsApp Stickers, for they have sneaked in well to become an integral part of our messaging routine. Also Read - WhatsApp stops working on this iPhone: Update WhatsApp to continue using the app

Since we are acclimatised to sending and receiving WhatsApp Stickers, it’s always fun to exchange new and intriguing ones. And guess what? You can create your own versions of the same to keep the sticker game on. This is what we are going to talk about and if you want to know how you can create customised WhatsApp Stickers, keep on reading. Also Read - WhatsApp banned my mom’s number and didn’t even tell us why

How to make WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS?

Creating WhatsApp Stickers isn’t rocket science. It’s actually a simple process which requires you to download third-party apps. There are many but we will take the Sticker Maker app into consideration. The app is available on both Android and iOS. You can also go for Sticker.ly (available on both platforms) or more as per your preference. One thing to note is that try going for known and trusted apps for your safety, after all, who wishes to be breached! Also Read - WhatsApp working on 'Support Chat Threads' for Android, iOS: How it will work

Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Download the Sticker Maker app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the app where you will find the ‘Create a new Stickerpack’ option. Tap on it.

make whatsapp stickers

Step 3: A pop-up will appear wherein you need to type in your Stickerpack name and author. Once done, hit the ‘Create’ option.

Step 4: Once the Stickerpack is created, it will appear on the home screen under the ‘My Stickers’ section. Tap on the Stickerpack and a total of 30 photo tiles will appear. This means you can create up to 30 stickers. Once they get filled, you have to delete the existing ones to make room for the new ones.

make whatsapp stickers

Step 5: To start creating, just tap on a tile. You will be prompted with options to select the photos from. Choose the image you like.

Step 6: You will now be taken to the editor from where you can select the element of the image you want to convert into a WhatsApp Sticker. You can also add texts and change the outline. Once you are satisfied with the result, just tap the ‘Save Sticker’ option.

make whatsapp stickers

Step 7: Following this, you can select the ‘Send to WhatsApp’ option to add the created personalised sticker to your sticker pack.

How to send WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS?

Now that you have created your personalised WhatsApp Stickers, you can easily send them by following these steps. This process can be followed for all kinds of stickers on the platform.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Select the chat window you want to send the stickers to.

Step 3: On Android, select the emoji icon from where you need to access the sticker section. This is where you will find all your stickers. On iOS, you need to tap on the sticker icon (next to the text box) to access all your stickers.

Step 4: Just look for the created stickers, tap on them, and send them. This is how you can easily circulate the self-made WhatApp Stickers.

How to download WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iOS?

As a bonus step, here’s how you can download WhatsApp Stickers if you want to send the ones made by others. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Head to WhatsApp on Android or iOS.

Step 2: As mentioned above, tap on the Emoji icon (Android) or the Sticker icon (iOS) to access WhatsApp Stickers that are available.

Step 3: Now, select the ‘All Stickers’ option where you will find a number of WhatsApp Sticker packs, consisting of many stickers.

Step 4: You just have to select the ones you like, hit the download option, and you have yourselves the WhatsApp Stickers you can now send.

Step 5: Now, follow the steps talked about in the aforementioned section and you are good to go.

You can also add various other such stickers via third-party apps, depending upon what you are looking for. And once that’s done, just add them to your sticker pack and keep on sending them to people.

Making your WhatsApp Stickers is a fun hobby and adds your element to the conversations you are having. Now that you have learnt the process, go ahead and send. Also, let us know how you like it.

  Published Date: March 18, 2021 6:56 PM IST

