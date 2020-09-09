comscore How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone
News

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

How To

If you want to know how to open a Netflix account, then keep reading to know the steps.

  • Updated: September 9, 2020 4:30 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix is currently available for as low as Rs 199 in India, which is a good option for many budget-conscious users. But, this is a “Mobile-only” plan from Netflix and those interested in this plan are only allowed to stream content on one screen at any given time. The company offers three more streaming plans, which includes the Basic plan, the Standard plan, and the Premium plan. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month on one screen. Also Read - Here's how you can change your Netflix plan: Step-by-step guide

The standard plan will cost Rs 649 per month with content available on two screens. Besides, if you don’t have a Netflix account and still want to watch some of the shows or movies, then there is good news. The popular streaming is currently providing free access to many original series and movies to users. These include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite (Boss:lite), Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Bird Box. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

This list also includes When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Greek and Frankie. So, users can watch full movies in any available language, without even subscribing to the platform. However, you will be only able to watch the first episode of the first season. So, if you want to know how to open a Netflix account, then keep reading to know the steps. Also Read - How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How to create a Netflix account using your mobile phone

Step 1: Open the Netflix app and tap on the “Get started” button placed at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on “See the plans,” and select the plan as per your budget or partner with your friends. Once you are done, scroll down and press the “Continue” button.

Step 3: You will be asked to create an account. You can use your Gmail id or any other mail id to create your Netflix account. After registering your Netflix account, you will be asked to select the payment method and after that you are done.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 4:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2020 4:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched
Wearables
Amazfit Neo retro-style digital smartwatch launched
Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

News

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

How To

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

News

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

News

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Infinix Smart 4 Plus Review

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

How To

How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone
Here's how you can change your Netflix plan

How To

Here's how you can change your Netflix plan
Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Entertainment

Netflix, other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content
How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How To

How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription
Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends

Entertainment

Twitch Watch Parties allow users to stream content with friends

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OPPO ने Android 11 बीटा के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन किया शुरू, ColorOS 11 की लॉन्च डेट भी हुई रिवील

जल्द खेल पाएंगे PUBG, भारत में नया पार्टनर खोज रही है कंपनी, Reliance Jio सबसे आगे

LG Wing 5G का प्रेस रेंडर आया सामने, डिजाइन और कलर वेरिएंट का हुआ खुलासा

Google ने एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया Truecaller ऐप जैसा फीचर

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill
PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

PUBG Ban, Realme 7, Poco X3, Intel Tiger Lake and more: Weekly News Roundup
Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Features

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

News

Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
News
Microsoft may launch new big screen Surface laptop for budget users
Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report

News

Jio likely to introduce low-cost Android phones in India: Report
Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices

News

Google Android 11 launched for Pixel and other devices
Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000

News

Gionee M12 Pro with 6GB RAM launched for about Rs 7,000
Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

News

Samsung could manufacture 800,000 units of Galaxy Fold 2 this year

new arrivals in india

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers