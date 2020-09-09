How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

Netflix is currently available for as low as Rs 199 in India, which is a good option for many budget-conscious users. But, this is a “Mobile-only” plan from Netflix and those interested in this plan are only allowed to stream content on one screen at any given time. The company offers three more streaming plans, which includes the Basic plan, the Standard plan, and the Premium plan. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month on one screen. Also Read - Here's how you can change your Netflix plan: Step-by-step guide

The standard plan will cost Rs 649 per month with content available on two screens. Besides, if you don’t have a Netflix account and still want to watch some of the shows or movies, then there is good news. The popular streaming is currently providing free access to many original series and movies to users. These include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite (Boss:lite), Boss Baby: Back in Business, and Bird Box. Also Read - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT platforms to begin self-regulation of content

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

This list also includes When They See Us, Love Is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Greek and Frankie. So, users can watch full movies in any available language, without even subscribing to the platform. However, you will be only able to watch the first episode of the first season. So, if you want to know how to open a Netflix account, then keep reading to know the steps. Also Read - How to get free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription

How to create a Netflix account using your mobile phone

Step 1: Open the Netflix app and tap on the “Get started” button placed at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on “See the plans,” and select the plan as per your budget or partner with your friends. Once you are done, scroll down and press the “Continue” button.

Step 3: You will be asked to create an account. You can use your Gmail id or any other mail id to create your Netflix account. After registering your Netflix account, you will be asked to select the payment method and after that you are done.