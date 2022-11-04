How to create, share a call link in WhatsApp

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announced call link feature for WhatsApp earlier this year. At the time, he had said that soon WhatsApp users will be able to ‘share a link to start a call with a single tap’. Now, WhatsApp’s call link feature has started arriving in its Android and iOS apps. Also Read - Meta India head Ajit Mohan resigns after four years

How does WhatsApp’s call link feature work?

For the unversed, WhatsApp's call link feature enables users create clickable links for voice and video calls on the platform. These links are similar to the ones available for video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Users can click on the link shared by a contact to join a video or a voice call anytime.

WhatsApp, in an FAQ section on its website, said that users can send this link to a person or group on WhatsApp. They can also copy the link and share it on other messaging platforms for their contacts to join the call on WhatsApp. The company also clarified that call link calls are end-to-end encrypted.

In addition to this, the Meta-owned messaging app clarified that while call links on WhatsApp can be used over and over again, they will expire if they have been unused for 90 days.

Why use WhatsApp’s call links?

Now, the imminent question that arises is why use WhatsApp’s call link feature in the first place when we can make video and audio calls to individual contacts and groups? The answer lies in the simplicity of the way call links work. WhatsApp supports up to 32-member voice and video calls on its platform. When you place a video or voice call directly from a group, all the members in that group get a call, which may not always be required. In such a situation, WhatsApp’s call links will help users to place calls more efficiently.

Also, WhatsApp’s call links will not expire as long as they are used frequently. So, they are excellent alternative to Meet and Teams calls for work calls and even family calls.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you create WhatsApp call links and share them on WhatsApp:

How to create, share a call link in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap the Calls tab.

Step 3: Tap the Create Call Link button on top.

Step 4: Select your call type, video or voice.

Step 5: Tap Share Link or Copy Link and send it in WhatsApp or other apps.