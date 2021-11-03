Paytm offers digital credit to postpaid customers and provides relief to those who prefer digital transactions over cash. It also helps those users who do not have the money to pay. Under this service, users can pay bills on or before the 7th of every month. Apart from this, users can also have their postpaid bills converted into EMI. Users can access their free passbook on the Paytm app and keep track of their daily expenses. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Buy digital gold with these 4 apps

Paytm offers customers a limit to spend up to Rs 60,000 on the postpaid service. The amount can be used to pay bills, buy goods, and recharge Paytm. You are not charged any interest for this. If the payment is made after the due date, then an interest rate is charged. This amount is made available by Paytm to its customers in partnership with ICICI Bank.

If you want to deactivate the Paytm postpaid account, then here is a list of a few steps to follow, and you can easily deactivate the account.

Things to keep in mind before you deactivate your account

You will not have access to log in ID and password after closing your account

Closing your account will unlink your phone number

Transfer your balance from your Paytm account

How to deactivate

STEP1: Download the Paytm app on your device from Google Play Store

STEP2: Click on the profile icon on the top left corner of the app

STEP3: A drop down will appear

STEP4: Tap on the ‘Help and Support 24X7 customer support.’

STEP5: A new interface will open

STEP6: Click on the option ‘Contact 24X7 at the bottom of the screen

STEP7: You will see different customer care numbers and the ‘Message us’ option

STEP8: Call on the number mentioned under the ‘Bank, Wallet & Payments’ section

STEP9: An executive will pick up your call

STEP10: Tell them you want to deactivate your Paytm postpaid account, citing your reason.

STEP11: Your account will be deactivated in some time