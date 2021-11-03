comscore How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Follow these simple steps
News

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Follow these simple steps

How To

Paytm offers customers a limit to spend up to Rs 60,000 on the postpaid service. In this, the amount can be used to pay bills, buy goods, and recharge Paytm. If you want to deactivate the Paytm postpaid account, then here is a list of a few steps to follow, and you can easily deactivate the account.

paytm postpaid

Paytm offers digital credit to postpaid customers and provides relief to those who prefer digital transactions over cash. It also helps those users who do not have the money to pay. Under this service, users can pay bills on or before the 7th of every month. Apart from this, users can also have their postpaid bills converted into EMI. Users can access their free passbook on the Paytm app and keep track of their daily expenses. Also Read - Dhanteras 2021: Buy digital gold with these 4 apps

Paytm offers customers a limit to spend up to Rs 60,000 on the postpaid service. The amount can be used to pay bills, buy goods, and recharge Paytm. You are not charged any interest for this. If the payment is made after the due date, then an interest rate is charged. This amount is made available by Paytm to its customers in partnership with ICICI Bank. Also Read - Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

If you want to deactivate the Paytm postpaid account, then here is a list of a few steps to follow, and you can easily deactivate the account. Also Read - How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app

Things to keep in mind before you deactivate your account

You will not have access to log in ID and password after closing your account

Closing your account will unlink your phone number

Transfer your balance from your Paytm account

How to deactivate

STEP1: Download the Paytm app on your device from Google Play Store

STEP2: Click on the profile icon on the top left corner of the app

STEP3: A drop down will appear

STEP4: Tap on the ‘Help and Support 24X7 customer support.’

STEP5: A new interface will open

STEP6: Click on the option ‘Contact 24X7 at the bottom of the screen

STEP7: You will see different customer care numbers and the ‘Message us’ option

STEP8: Call on the number mentioned under the ‘Bank, Wallet & Payments’ section

STEP9: An executive will pick up your call

STEP10: Tell them you want to deactivate your Paytm postpaid account, citing your reason.

STEP11: Your account will be deactivated in some time

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Gaming
Free Fire rewards, codes today: How to loot crates, skins, weapons, vouchers, and more
Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

News

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season

Photo Gallery

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

Photo Gallery

Happy Diwali 2021: Best 5 gadgets to gift this festive season, from smartphone to wireless earbuds

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more

Apps

Buy digital gold this Dhanteras 2021 with these digital platforms: Paytm, Google Pay, more
Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

News

Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering
How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app

How To

How to store your Aadhaar, COVID-19 certificate on Paytm app
Karnataka government bans online games involving betting

News

Karnataka government bans online games involving betting

हिंदी समाचार

6000mAh बैटरी, 48MP कैमरे वाले तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, 330 रुपये की शुरुआती EMI में लाएं घर

WhatsApp ने वेब वर्जन के लिए ऐड किए ये नए 3 फीचर्स, जानें अब मिलेंगी क्या-क्या सुविधाएं

वनप्लस से लेकर शाओमी तक इन स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड्स ने फाइल किया ट्रेडमार्क

POCO M4 Pro 5G की तस्वीर हुई लीक, मिलेगा Redmi Note 11 जैसा डिजाइन

Free Fire Max में इन 5 पैराशूट स्किन को प्लेयर्स करते हैं खूब पसंद, जानें इनकी खासियत

Latest Videos

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale
JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

News

How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
How To
How to deactivate Paytm postpaid account: Step-by-step guide
Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh

News

Microsoft wants to make your mundane morning Teams calls fun with Mesh
Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more
Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 air purifiers to buy this Diwali 2021: Sharp air purifier, Philips 3000 purifier, more
How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers