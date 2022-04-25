comscore How to disable your Instagram account temporarily
How to delete Instagram account temporarily

An Instagram account can be deactivated temporarily via a laptop or computer only. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Image: Pixabay

Instagram can be too distracting at times, you must admit. Aimlessly scrolling for hours and hours through the feed and Reels can become quite addictive, we have all been there! If you are planning to get detox from Instagram for a while, you can always choose to deactivate your account for some time or delete the account temporarily. Notably, you cannot temporarily disable your account from the Instagram app, instead, you will need a laptop or computer to do it. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan: A step-by-step guide

How to delete your Instagram account temporarily

Here is a step-by-step guidebook on how you can disable your Instagram account from your laptop/computer: Also Read - Instagram vows to improve ranking system to ‘value original content more’

  1. Open your Instagram account on your computer/laptop
  2. Click on the profile picture in the top right corner
  3. Go to “Edit Profile” and scroll down
  4. Tap on the “Temporarily disable my account”
  5. You will then need to enter a reason for making this decision from options: too busy/too distracting, privacy concerns, too many ads, created a second account, concerned about my data, can’t find people to follow, just need a break and something else.
  6. Once done, enter your password and click on “Temporarily Disable Account” and you are good to go.

For the unversed, temporarily disabling your account will hide your profile, photos, comments, and likes until you reactivate your account. Also Read - New to Instagram? Here's to download Reels on your smartphone

To activate your Instagram once you are done with your detox/break, you simply need to log in again from the mobile app or web.

Notably, if you plan to delete your account permanently, the process takes up to 90 days to complete. In this case, the social media platform takes a backup even after 90 days. As per a statement by Instagram, “We use them in the event of a disaster, a software error, or a loss of data. We may also store your information for matters such as legal matters, violation of terms or prevention of attempts to harm. Learn more about this in our Data Policy.

  • Published Date: April 25, 2022 11:03 AM IST

Best Sellers