Gmail is one of the most commonly used emailing services in the world. Whether you are using it for work or for personal usage, chances are that your inbox is almost always brimming with unwanted emails, which makes it difficult to get to the emails that are actually important to you. Thankfully, Gmail has ample techniques that you can use to delete unwanted emails in bulk. Here's an easy guide for the same.

How to delete emails in bulk in Gmail on your PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your personal computer.

Step 2: Click on check box in the top left of the messages.

Step 3: Now click on the Delete button to delete all selected messages.

How to delete emails in bulk from a particular category in Gmail on your PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your personal computer.

Step 2: Now click on the category of emails that you want to delete. You can pick from Primary, Promotions and Social option.

Step 3: Click on check box in the top left of the messages.

Step 4: Now, you will get get a message on top of all the emails in that category that asks you if you want to select all the messages in that category. The message will read — “All 52 conversations on this page are selected. Select all 7,441 conversations in Promotions.” Click on it.

Step 5: Now click on the Delete button to delete all selected messages.

How to delete all read or unreal emails in bulk in Gmail on your PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your personal computer.

Step 2: In the search bar on the top type ‘label:read’ to display all read emails or ‘label:unread’ to display all unread emails and press enter.

Step 3: Now, click the ‘Select all box’ option that appears on the top side of the messages. On doing so, Gmail will show you a message on top of all the emails that asks you if you want to select all similar emails. The message will read — “Select all conversations that match this search.”

Step 4: Select the delete icon on the top to delete all selected messages.

How to delete all emails from a particular contact in Gmail on your PC

Step 1: Open Gmail on your personal computer.

Step 2: In the search bar enter the email address of the contact of whom you want to delete all emails.

Step 3: Now, click the ‘Select all box’ option that appears on the top side of the messages. Now, Gmail will show you a message asking you if you want to select conversations from the particular contact. Click on it.

Step 4: Click on the Delete button on top to confirm your selection.