Social media has arguably become an integral part of our lives. However, if you are among those tired of getting notifications, looking at posts, and commenting, or maybe are just concerned about the privacy of your personal data, there is a way to get rid of your social media accounts as well. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg uses WhatsApp rival messaging app Signal suggests leaked Facebook data

When it comes to Facebook, the platform offers a simple way to permanently delete your account, but do keep in mind that once deactivated permanently, there won’t be an option to reactive it and you will be forced to start from scratch. So, delete your Facebook account permanently only if you are absolutely sure about the decision. For those who are not so sure, there’s an option to temporarily deactivate the account as well. Also Read - Here's how you can now control who comments on your Facebook posts

“Your profile, photos, posts, videos, and everything else you’ve added will be permanently deleted. You won’t be able to retrieve anything you’ve added,” as per Facebook. However, before deleting your Facebook account, it is recommended to download a copy of your information that includes photos, posts, and more. Also Read - Facebook data breach: How to know if you got affected too?

So, how to delete your Facebook account? We take a look at the process step-by-step:

How to delete Facebook account (permanently)

• Log into your Facebook account on your browser.

• Click on the drop down arrow on the top right of Facebook.

• Select “Settings & Privacy” and then open the “Settings” menu.

• Tap on “Your Facebook Information” in the left column, click “Deactivation and Deletion”.

• Choose “Permanently Delete Account” and then click “Continue to Account Deletion”.

• Finally, click on “Delete Account”, enter your password and then click “Continue”.

Will the Facebook account get deleted immediately?

Facebook says your account and all your information will be permanently deleted after 30 days and you won’t be able to retrieve your information after that.

However, it may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all the things you’ve posted. “While we’re deleting this information, it’s not accessible to other people using Facebook,” says Facebook.

How to delete Facebook account on phone:

• On your phone, open the Facebook app and log in to your account.

• Tap on the three-dot menu on the lower right corner.

• Scroll down to select “Settings & Privacy” and then select “Settings”.

• Select “Your Facebook Information” section and click on “Account Ownership and Control”.

• Select “Deactivation and Deletion” and tap on “Delete Account”.

• Finally, select “Continue to Account Deletion”.

Can I cancel my account deletion?

The answer is yes, but only within 30 days of your account deletion as your account will be permanently deleted after that. Once permanently deleted, you will need to create a new Facebook account to access the platform.

To cancel your account deletion within 30 days, simply log into your Facebook account and click ‘Cancel Deletion’.