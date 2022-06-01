comscore Google Pay: How to delete transaction history permanently
How to delete Google Pay transaction history permanently

Here's the detailed guidebook on how you can delete your Google Pay transaction history permanently.

Google Pay has become one of the most popular online payment apps in India. It can be used to send or receive money from your friends, family, local stores or third-party apps. It also gives rewards to the users for every transaction. The app also keeps a record of these transactions on the app itself. If you do not feel comfortable with Google saving or tracking all this information on you, you can choose to delete it. Also Read - Google in talks to join India's open e-commerce network

Here is a step-by-step process that you can follow to delete your Google Pay transaction history and keep Google from tracking the data. Also Read - How to block someone on Google Pay: A step-by-step guide

How to delete Google Pay transaction history permanently

  1. Open Google Chrome and visit “https://www.google.com” website
  2. Search for “Google account” and log in to your account
  3. Now select “Data and Privacy” by clicking on three horizontal lines on the top left corner
  4. Go to the “History Settings” section and select “Web and App Activity”>”Manage All web & app activity”
  5. Now tap on the vertical three lines on the search bar and select “Other Google Activity”
  6. Under the Google Pay experience, tap on “Manage Activity”
  7. You will see a drop-down for “Delete” where you can choose which part of transaction history you want to delete.

It offers options including “Last hour”, “last day”, “custom range” and “all time”. Users will also have an option to delete the transaction history for a certain time period. Once, you choose the option, just select “delete” and you are good to go. Notably, it takes up to 12 hours to reflect the update in the transaction history. Also Read - Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

As per an official statement by Google, “Your personal information is never sold to anyone and your transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads,” the company said.” This way, users have more choices and controls to manage transaction data on the digital payments platform.

Published Date: June 1, 2022 5:42 PM IST
  • Published Date: June 1, 2022 5:42 PM IST

