How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

Did you lose your Android phone? Worried about money getting credited from your bank account. Here's a guide to help you out.

That smart pocket computer that we carry with us everywhere keeps a tab of almost everything we do in the digital space. Of course, it is convenient to keep all important files in one place and feel safe carrying them wherever you go, but what if that one precious item gets stolen. Tech companies offer a security blanket by allowing users to set a passcode or screen locks for necessary apps but miscreants somehow manage to bypass it in some cases. Thankfully there are ways to prevent anyone from accessing it. Here is a simple guide on how you can remotely remove or block your digital accounts from your lost Android phone. Also Read - Google to reveal Android 13 soon: List of features that Android smartphone users may get

How to remove or block GPay account from lost Android phone

To remove/block your GPay account, you can take the help of customer care.
– Dial 18004190157 on your current Android phone. Also Read - Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 update new timeline revealed: Check when your device will get it

– Then select the ‘other issues’ option. Also Read - Google executive clarifies that Android does not want iMessages from Apple

– Following which you can talk to a customer care agent/specialist who will guide you on how to block your Google Account. The specialist will ask you to verify your registered Google account mobile number as well.

You can try the alternate method of erasing all your data remotely from your current Android account. To do so, just head to or type “android.com/find” in the search bar, then sign in to your Google Account if required. Under Google Find My Device you will find three options- Play Sound, Secure Device, and Erase Device. Tap on the Erase Device option, scroll down and you will see Erase Device, click on it and the data will then get removed remotely.

How to remove Paytm account from lost Android phone

– Dial Paytm Payments Bank Helpline number – 0120 4456456

– Then select ‘Report loss or unauthorized usage of wallet, debit card or savings account’ option

– Then tap on the ‘Lost Phone’ option

– Enter the lost mobile number, and then select the ‘Block Paytm account’ option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 11, 2022 8:52 PM IST

