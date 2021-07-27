Social media can have both good and bad effect on us and our livelihood. While social media can be extremely helpful in some instances, overusing such platforms can also have ill effects on health. If you want to get off social media for some time or delete your account forever, all popular platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, among others offer a way to do that. Today, let’s talk about Instagram and how you can deactivate or delete your account right away. You will just need to follow a few simple steps. Also Read - Instagram testing new Collab feature for posts, Reels: Here's how it works

So, if you want to get off you Instagram account for a few days, just follow the below mentioned step:

How to temporarily deactivate Instagram via phone

-Log into instagram.com from a mobile browser. The disable option isn't available on the mobile app, so you will need to open your account on a browser on your smartphone.

-Next click on the profile picture in the bottom right, tap on Profile option and then tap Edit Profile option

-Scroll down and tap on Temporarily disable my account option

-Next you will need to select an option from the drop-down menu next to why you are disabling the account

-Then re-enter your account password.

-Now tap on Temporarily Disable Account option.

Note: It should be noted that the option to disable account will appear only after you’ve selected a reason from the menu and entered your password.

If you are tired of Instagram ad want to just delete the account forever, follow these steps:

How to delete Instagram via phone

-Login to your Instagram account with ID and password

-Head to the Delete Your Account page. It should be noted that the account can’t be deleted via mobile app.

-Select an option from the dropdown menu next to why you are deleting your account

-Then re-enter your account password.

-Now click on Delete option displayed on the screen

Note: It should be noted that the option to disable account will appear only after you’ve selected a reason from the menu and entered your password.