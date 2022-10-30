Deleting a contact on an iPhone is a fairly easy process. You go to the phone app, select the contact that you want to delete, edit its status and hit delete. However, there is no equally simpler way of deleting multiple contacts all at once. At least, not from the iPhone directly. Thankfully, there is alternative trick using which you can delete multiple contacts all at once. The trick entails using iCloud. So, here is an easy guide that will help you delete multiple contacts from your iPhone. And if you just want to delete a single contact, there is an easy guide for that too. Keep reading: Also Read - How to use Stage Manager on your MacOS Ventura powered Mac: A step-by-step guide

How to delete multiple contacts from your iPhone via iCloud

Step 1: Open iCloud.com on your web browser.

Step 2: Sign into your iCloud account.

Step 3: Enter the six-digit two-factor authentication mode displayed on your iPhone.

Step 4: When logged in, click on the Contacts icon that will appear in the top row.

Step 5: Now you will see a list of all the contact that are stored in your iCloud account.

Step 6: Select all the contacts that you want to delete.

If you are using a Windows PC, you can hold the Ctrl button and click the contacts that you want to delete. Alternatively, you can hold the Command key and click to select all the contacts that you want to delete. The selected contacts will appear on the right of the window.

Step 7: Select the small Settings icon that appears at the bottom left corner of the window and then press the Delete button. Alternatively, you can also press the Del button on your PC.

Step 8: Confirm your selection by pressing Delete button again.

Once you have deleted contacts on iCloud, they will also be deleted from your iPhone.

How to delete a contact on iPhone

Step 1: Open the Phone app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Now tap the Contacts option.

Step 3: In the search bar on the top tap the name of the contact that you want to delete.

Step 4: Once the contact appears, tap the name of that contact to open it.

Step 5: Tap the Edit icon that appears on the top left corner of the app.

Step 6: Now scroll down and tap the Delete Contact option.

Step 7: Confirm your selection by tapping the Delete Contact option again.