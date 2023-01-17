comscore How to delete Netflix viewing history: A step-by-step guide
How to delete Netflix watch history

After these titles are removed from the viewing history, you will no longer see them in the “Recently Watched".

Highlights

  • Any title that you remove from this viewing history will be deleted within 24 hours of time.
  • After these titles are removed from the viewing history, you will no longer see them in the “Recently Watched".
  • Users can remove titles from the app by tapping the three horizontal dots in the top left corner of the title in the “Continue Watching” category.
Netflix offers a huge variety of movies and shows when it comes to content on the platform. Sometimes it is important to wipe off your viewing history. While some titles are worth recommending to others, others, not so much. Also Read - Top movies released on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar in 2022

In case you do not want others, especially when you are sharing the account with your family members, to see your viewing history, here are a few steps that you can follow to clear your Netflix history. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Nike Training Club to stream workout videos on the platform

How to delete your Netflix viewing history on PC

  1. Log in to your Netflix account and tap on the menu
  2. Tap the profile and select the viewing activity option and open “My activity page”
  3. You can now see your “My Activity” panel that will show your viewing activity listed in order of viewing date
  4. To delete a particular title, tap on the no sign on the right side of the title and that is it

Additionally, Netflix also allows users to delete the history on the app by opening the profile and tapping on the “Account” section. In this section, tap on your profile and go to the “Viewing activity” category. Select “View”, and you will see your viewing titles. You can simply tap on the no sign in front of the titles to remove them. Also Read - Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free: All you need to know

Any title that you remove from this viewing history will be deleted within 24 hours of time. After these titles are removed from the viewing history, you will no longer see them in the “Recently Watched” or “Continue Watching” categories on the home screen, unless you watch them again.

Notably, these titles will still appear in your future recommendations on the app. If you go about this process, it will just remove the titles from your profile. Netflix says that titles can not be hidden if the Activity page is reached from a Netflix Kids profile.

Users can remove titles from the app by tapping the three horizontal dots in the top left corner of the title in the “Continue Watching” category.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 7:21 PM IST
