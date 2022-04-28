comscore How to deactivate Twitter account temporarily
One of the most important things that you need to keep in mind while deactivating your Twitter account is that if your deactivation window exceeds a 30-days, your account will be deleted permanently.

Twitter-logo

There is a lot of anticipation in the air regarding the recent Elon Musk Twitter takeover. The billionaire has his own opinion about free speech and how he will change the face of Twitter in the coming months. While some of you are celebrating the buyout, others may not want to see the end of it. Also Read - From Coca Cola to Trumpet, here’s what Elon Musk tweeted about in past week

In case you are a part of the latter half or just want to take a break from Twitter for some time, here’s how you can deactivate your account temporarily. Also Read - Elon Musk takes a shot at Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde over a censorship issue

How to delete your Twitter account temporarily

  1. Go to your Twitter profile and tap on the menu icon
  2. Go to Settings > Privacy
  3. Visit “Account” and then select “Deactivate your account”
  4. Confirm that you want to deactivate your account by selecting “Deactivate” and then re-confirm

According to Twitter, “Once your account is deleted after the 30-day deactivation window, your username will be available for registration by other Twitter accounts.” Once you deactivate the account, your profile will no longer be visible on twitter.com, Twitter for iOS or Twitter for Android.

Notably, if you have deactivated your account, “mentions of your account’s username in other’s Tweets will still exist”. However, the handle will no longer be linked to your profile as your profile will no longer be available.

Twitter has clarified that if you have any account issue like “missing Tweets, incorrect follower or following counts, suspicious Direct Messages or potential account compromise”, deactivating and reactivating your account will not resolve it.

  Published Date: April 28, 2022 3:54 PM IST

