Delete UPI IDs in PhonePe and Google Pay: Declutter your UPI experience

Here's how you can delete some of your UPI IDs on PhonePe and Google Pay and declutter your UPI experience.

UPI was released back in 2016 and has been proved to be one of the quickest ways of making payments. Interestingly, one can create multiple UPI IDs by linking one bank account on different platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe. While this is great for quickly receiving money on different accounts, it isn’t feasible to keep track of all these IDs. Also Read - How to change UPI Pin using PhonePe: Step-by-Step guide

Let’s say you use the PhonePe app for all your daily transactions, then you’ll be having an active UPI ID on the PhonePe app. For instance, ‘9870XXXXXX@ybl.’ However, since sometimes this UPI ID may not work due to technical issues, you may use an active UPI ID that you set up on GooglePay, which for instance is ‘pranavsawxxx@okicici.’ Also Read - How to Change UPI Pin using Paytm app: Step-by-Step guide

Similarly, you might have multiple other UPI IDs that aren’t active on both these platforms. With so many UPI IDs, you may lose track and could forget about them. That said, you may want to delete some of these IDs to declutter your UPI experience. Also Read - WhatsApp Payments witnesses massive growth in UPI transactions, but still dwarfed by Google Pay, PhonePe

Today in this article we’ll show you how you can delete UPI IDs in PhonePe and GooglePay apps.

How to delete UPI ID in PhonePe

Step 1: Open PhonePe on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top left.

Step 3: Select the bank account for which you want to delete the UPI ID.

Step 4: Now, scroll down and under the UPI ID section, you will find all of your UPI IDs.

Step 5: On the right side of a UPI ID, you will see a delete button (that looks like a dustbin icon). Tap on it to delete the following UPI ID.

How to delete UPI ID in Google Pay

Step 1: Open Google Pay on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile in the top right corner.

Step 3: Tap on Bank Accounts.

Step 4: Select the Bank account for which you want to delete the UPI ID.

Step 5: Tap on Mange UPI IDs.

Step 6: Now, you should be able to see all your UPI IDs. On the right side of an ID, you will see a delete button (again, it looks like a dustbin icon). Tap on it.

That’s how you can easily delete UPI IDs in PhonePe and Google Pay.

  Published Date: July 31, 2022 7:18 AM IST

