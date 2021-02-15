If you are an internet user there’s a high chance you are using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram or even Snapchat. The fact is by using these applications, you are dumping a lot of your personal data on the internet and these platforms have access to some of that data. Also Read - This is how Instagram pledges to fights harassment on DMs

Knowing that these social media giants can snoop around in our private lives many people are choosing the option to jump ship and delete their social media presence completely. I know it's an extreme move but desperate times call for desperate measures.

Instagram is home to more than 1 billion users globally and yet there is a growing number that wants to get off the photo-sharing app. So, here's how you can permanently delete your Instagram account or temporarily disable it.

How to temporarily disable your account

1. You first need to go to Instagram.com on your desktop as you cannot disable the account from your smartphone.

2. Log in using your account credentials.

3. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

4. Click on ‘Settings’ and scroll down to the end of the page.

5. Select the “Temporarily disable my account” link.

6. You need to specify a reason for deleting the account.

7. Enter your account password.

8. Click on the “Temporarily Disable Account” option.

This will disable your Instagram account from the platform and you will not be able to post any content. Other Instagram users will also not be able to view your profile till you log back in. You can log in again using the same Instagram ID and password.

Disclaimer: Remember that you do not have the option to recover your images after the account is deleted so back up all that you have posted on Instagram to a local drive before permanently deleting the account.

How to permanently delete your Instagram account

1. Instagram has a dedicated page for those users who want to permanently delete their account.

2. You need to first log in to delete your account.

3. Select the reason behind deleting the account.

4. You then need to re-enter your password.

5. Click on the option that reads: “Permanently delete my account”.

6. Your account will then be deleted permanently.