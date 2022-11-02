How to delete your Twitter account now that Elon Musk owns it

Elon Musk sealed the deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion after a prolonged saga that included many twists and turns and some mudslinging. The world’s richest man did not waste a single minute after he became the ‘Chief Twit’ of the social media company. He fired the top executives and gave the existing employees an ultimatum to revamp the Twitter Blue subscription before the deadline. He shortly assumed the role of Twitter’s chief executive officer and the first thing he announced after that was the new Twitter Blue service that now includes the blue tick on your profile among other perks — all for $8 a month. Also Read - Elon Musk might soon make Twitter's edit button free for everyone

As Musk likes to call them, “lords” (users with the blue tick) would need to pay to retain their verification status. The point of contention among verified users is that under the new verification system, anyone who pays $8 a month will get the blue checkmark, which is strikingly opposite of what the badge stood for earlier. Twitter would only give the blue checkmark to people of prominence, government officials, and celebrated visionaries after a thorough verification process. Also Read - Twitter bans over 54K accounts in India for promoting obscene content related to children, terrorism

In his defence, Musk has said that a paid service for the blue checkmark would curb the menace of bots on Twitter, but while he might be right about the motive, he is clearly ignoring the fact that commoditising the blue checkmark would make it mainstream. Basically, anyone with $8 in their pocket can get it. And that kind of makes it less significant, at least in the eyes of people with the blue tick next to their Twitter name. It will no longer be a badge of honour, so to say. Miffed over that sentiment, many celebrities are leaving Twitter. Some are leaving it just because they are scared that Twitter may become a place of extreme viewpoints — a digital town square, in Musk’s words. Also Read - India's Sriram Krishnan to help Elon Musk with Twitter: Here's what you must know about him

If you are planning to quit Twitter, here is how to delete your account:

Twitter has a two-step process for account deletion. First comes deactivation and then deletion. This means that in order to finally leave Twitter, you will have to deactivate your account. It is Twitter’s way of telling you that you have time to rethink your decision to leave the platform. Deactivating your account temporarily removes it from the platform, and after 30 days, Twitter will delete your account from its servers.

— After you have logged into your account, go to Settings by tapping the three-dot blob.

— Tap on Settings and privacy.

— In the Your account section, you will see the “Deactivate your account” option.

— Tapping or clicking on that option will open a page that tells you about the entire deactivation process and what would happen to your account after you do it. For instance, the temporary deactivation will not remove your information from search engines.

— In addition to the 30-day window, you also have a reactivation period of 12 months. Considering you are leaving Twitter because of Musk, the second option seems unlikely for you. So, go with the first one.

— Now, click on or tap the Deactivate option given at the bottom in red colour. This will deactivate your account.