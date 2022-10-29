Most of Samsung’s smartphones — including Galaxy A-series, Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Z-series devices — come with Samsung Pay, which enables them to make digital payments. In India, supported Samsung device owners can also pay their mobile postpaid, electricity, DTH, broadband, landline, gas, and water bills with UPI on Samsung Pay. In addition to this, users can pay their credit card bill and even get personalised loan option in the app. Needless to say, that Samsung Pay is an incredibly useful digital payments app that comes pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update: Check its top features here

Now, if you use Samsung Pay frequently, it makes sense to keep in the app drawer of your smartphone. But if you use it occasionally, you can save some storage space by disabling the app's quick launch gestures on your smartphone. When turned off, Samsung Pay will only get activated when you open the app and tap it to a terminal to pay.

Alternatively, if you don't use the app at all you can also remove it from your smartphone completely and not just disable it.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you disable the Samsung Pay’s quick launch gestures. We have also shared step for how you can completely remove the app from your Samsung smartphone.

How to disable Samsung Pay’s quick launch gestures on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Step 1: Open Samsung Pay on your Samsung smartphone.

Step 2: Now, tap the three-line menu icon in the top left corner of the app.

Step 3: Now, tap the Settings options.

Step 4: Now, tap Use Favorite Cards.

Step 5: Toggle off Lock screen, Home screen, and Screen off buttons.

How to delete Samsung Pay on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Step 1: Press and hold the Samsung Pay icon in your app drawer on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Step 2: When the menu appears, tap the Uninstall option.

Step 3: Now, tap on the OK button to confirm you want to uninstall the app.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps to delete the Samsung Pay app from your Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Step 2: Now select Apps.

Step 3: Next, navigate to Samsung Wallet option.

Step 4: Now, select Uninstall from the options at the bottom of the screen.

Step 5: Tap OK button to confirm your selection.