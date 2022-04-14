Sharing location comes very handy for all smartphone users these days. However, this location tracking is a big concern when it comes to privacy. While many don’t mind Google tracking your location and saving their history, many users are not comfortable with the idea of giving so much amount of private information to a tech giant. If you are a part of the latter bunch, here are the simple steps that you can take to stop Google or random apps from tracking your location. Also Read - Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

How to disable location tracking on Android

If you have an Android device, these are the steps that you can follow to turn off location tracking for Google.

Go to the home screen of your Android device and swipe down to open the Quick Settings menu Just long-press the location icon to open the location page by tapping on it once You can also swipe down on the home screen and tap on the settings icon, now you can simply search for “location” to go to the location page Once you are at the location page, turn off the toggle for the “Use location” option.

On this page, you will also see the list of apps like Instagram, Facebook, Uber, Camera, Google Pay and so on that are tracking your location or want your permission to track it. You can turn on and off the toggles as per your wish.

For the unversed, Google now allows users to delete the last 15 minutes of Search history quickly. The functionality is now available for all Android users globally. To use this functionality, all you need to do is open Google's Android app, tap your profile picture, and look for the "Delete last 15 minutes" option. With this functionality, you can easily delete your most recent search history with a few taps.