Windows 11 is the latest operating system by Microsoft that runs on billions of devices today. It has a high adoption rate and users are slowly upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 considering the several new features it offers. Most of its features boil down to visual changes. The new start menu, out-of-the-box Dark mode with the ability to automatically switch layouts, and more, make the OS an overall hit.

Apart from these fancy features, the OS also sends you notifications of each new application that you install from the Microsoft store. It also shows you alerts for apps downloaded from the browser. It sounds great as you can stay updated, however, it can get distracting at times.

Having said that, disabling notifications for some of the apps, or for all the apps for that matter may help you keep focused. And anyway, you can check the updates that you receive on or off the app anytime when you open it.

How to turn off notifications for Apps in Windows 11

Step 1: To start off, tap on the Windows start menu icon on the bottom.’

Step 2: Now, tap on Settings.

Step 3: Tap on Notifications.

Step 4: Scroll down and look for the app for which you want to turn off the notifications.

Step 5: Now, tap on the right-side where it says On and your notifications will be disabled.

(If you want to turn off notifications for all apps, simply scroll up and click on the button next to where it says ‘Notifications.’

That’s how you can easily disable app notifications for individual or all apps in Windows 11. By turning off notifications, you may stay focused on the task that you are doing on screen. We recommend only turning off notifications for some of the apps that bug you. For instance, Telegram or Whatsapp as apps like these may hinder your work by constantly pushing notifications from groups and channels.