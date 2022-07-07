comscore How to download Aadhar card on your phone
News

How to download Aadhaar card from official website on your phone

How To

Having a soft copy of your Aadhar card on your phone is a must. Here's how you can download your Aadhar card from the government's official website.

Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card online service

Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents today. It is required for all sorts of things, whether it be for getting a new SIM card or for registering for Covid-19 vaccination, an Aadhaar card is a must. Also Read - Here's how to find Aadhaar card online if you have lost it

While you own the physical copy of the Aadhaar card with you, you may forget it at home sometimes. In such cases, having a soft copy of your Aadhaar card stored on your phone could help you. Today, in this story we will show you how you can download an Aadhaar card on your phone from the official website. Also Read - Lost your Aadhar card? Here are 7 simple steps to retrieve it online

Steps to Download Aadhaar Card on your smartphone

Step 1: Visit the official Aadhaar card (UIDAI)  website by clicking here. Also Read - How to download Aadhaar card online: Check registration process, and more

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the ‘Download Aadhaar’ option and click on it.

Step 3: Now, you will see a bunch of options, tap on the first one that says Download Aadhaar.

Step 4: You will now have to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and enter the captcha. Note that you can also enter your enrollment ID, which is present on your physical Aadhaar Card.

Step 5: Once you do the above step, click on Send OTP.

Step 6: You will now receive an OTP on the registered phone number. Enter the OTP and Verify.

Step 7: After verifying, download the password-protected PDF of your Aadhaar card.

What is my Aadhaar card password?

To unlock the password-protected Aadhaar card PDF file, you will need to enter an 8-character password that has the combination of the first four letters of your name in capital letters and the year of birth.

Step 1: After downloading, tap on the Aadhaar card PDF file.

Step 2: Once you tap on the Aadhaar card PDF file, you will need to enter your password as mentioned above. For example – PRAN1969.

After you enter the password, your Aadhaar card PDF will be unlocked.

  Published Date: July 7, 2022 11:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 7, 2022 11:00 AM IST

