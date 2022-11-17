comscore How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp
How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp

The MyGov Helpdesk, which is the e-governance portal of the Indian government, launched a chatbot on WhatsApp to let people access their Aadhaar and PAN.

WhatsApp is no longer just a tool for communication. It is used for shopping, making payments, and interacting with companies and governments. Various government websites provide their services on WhatsApp, letting you access citizen services, such as checking your Aadhaar or PAN. But did you know you could also download your Aadhaar card and PAN card on WhatsApp? Also Read - How to download e-Pan card from Govt website: Check step by step guide

The MyGov Helpdesk, which is the e-governance portal of the Indian government, launched a chatbot on WhatsApp to let people access different services. Among them is the Aadhaar and PAN cards download facility. The chatbot is readily available to you, as opposed to the entire process of navigating through the official websites and downloading your cards from there. But there is a small requirement that you need to ensure. Also Read - Aadhaar update: UIDAI urges citizens to update documents for numbers issued 10 years back

You should have saved your Aadhaar and PAN details on DigiLocker, the government-run digital wallet for Indian citizens. To do that, download DigiLocker on your Android or iOS device, and use the registered mobile number to log in. Now search for Aadhaar and PAN services and link them to DigiLocker for easy access. If you are all set, follow these steps: Also Read - How to apply for a duplicate PAN card online: A step-by-step guide

How to download Aadhaar or PAN on WhatsApp

— Open WhatsApp on your phone and navigate to the option that lets you add a new contact.

— Save the 9013151515 mobile number with the name of your choice.

— Now start a chat with this number by sending either “Hello” or “Namaste.”

— The chatbot will ask you to choose from “DigiLocker Services” or “Co-WIN Services.”

— Choose the DigiLocker option and then send “Yes” as a reply to the question of whether you have a DigiLocker account.

— On choosing either option, you will be asked for your Aadhaar number. Enter it without spaces. If you do not have an account with DigiLocker, the MyGov chatbot will create it for you. If you have an account, an OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

— After authentication, all the linked services will appear on the screen. These documents are indexed with numbers.

— Enter the numbers associated with the options of Aadhaar and PAN. The chatbot will send you PDF versions of your Aadhaar and PAN cards.

You also have the option to download other documents, such as driving license, vehicle registration certificate, Covid vaccination certificate, among others.

 

  Published Date: November 17, 2022 4:35 PM IST
