Aadhaar is an identity card issued by the Government of India to all citizens. A unique 12-digit number is printed on the card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The number is the proof of identity and address of the person anywhere in India. Also Read - Aadhaar-PAN linking last day: How to link PAN with Aadhaar number online or via SMS

Both e-Aadhaar received by India Post and downloaded from the UIDAI website are equally valid. Any person of any age who is a resident of India can voluntarily enroll for obtaining an Aadhaar number without any gender discrimination. Also Read - India's digital leap to lead to social inclusion, but data privacy is a key risk: Report

An e-Aadhaar card is an electronic or virtual form of your regular Aadhaar card. You can use it instead of an Aadhaar card for any verification. It also contains all the necessary information like your name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, photograph, and biometric data. Also Read - Use a Virtual ID instead of Aadhaar number when applying for a new SIM card

How to download Aadhar card online

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Aadhaar https://uidai.gov.in/.

STEP 2: Click on the Download Aadhaar option in the My Aadhaar menu.

STEP 3: If you want, you can directly go to this link- https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

STEP 4: You will see three options here- Aadhar, Enrollment ID, and Virtual ID.

STEP 5: If you have an Aadhar card number, then select option Aadhar.

STEP 6: Now you need to enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

STEP 7: Enter the captcha code for verification and click on send OTP option.

STEP 8: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP.

STEP 9: Now click on Verify and Download option.

STEP 10: In this way, the e-Aadhaar will be downloaded to your device.

Keep in mind that the password of the downloaded file of the Aadhaar card will be eight characters. You will have to write the first 4 letters of the name given in the Aadhaar card and then the year of birth.

Even if you do not remember your Aadhaar number or enrollment number, you can download an e-Aadhaar online by entering your name and date of birth. For this, you need to generate your Aadhaar number from the UIDAI website.

How to download Aadhaar card with name and date of birth