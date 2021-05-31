Online transactions witnessed a massive jump in the last few years or so in India, especially after the Digital India program was announced. Most people have moved to an online platform such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, among others for money transfer amid the COVID-19 lockdown. One of the most used and secure apps for money transfer in India is Google Pay. Also Read - Google Photos ends unlimited backup but you can still do it for free: How to do

Google Pay app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App Store. If you have an Android smartphone head over to the Play store to download Google Pay app. iPhone users can head to Apple App store to download the Google Pay app and transfer money at the comfort of their homes.

Using Google Pay is extremely easy and convenient. If you still don't use Google Pay for all your online transactions, here's a step-by-step guide to download, create and setup Google Pay on your smartphone. Take a look.

How to download Google Pay

-To start with, Android users can head over to the Google Play store to download the Google Pay app. All iPhone users can head to Apple App store to download the payment app.

-Install the app on your smartphone, ensure to connect the smartphone to a stable wifi connection before that.

-Once the installation is done, open the app and setup your Google Pay account.

Note: It must be noted that Google Pay app can run only on smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher.

How to create Google Pay

-Open the Google Pay app, that you just downloaded, on your smartphone.

-Enter your ten-digit phone number in the given space.

-Sign up with your Google account and click on continue.

-Wait for the OTP and tap on the next button display on the screen.

-Select your bank from the list and then add the required details including bank account number, name, among others.

-Once that’s done, you will be able to send and request money.