WhatsApp: How to send Raksha Bandhan stickers easily

How to download and install Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers easily

This Raksha Bandhan, make use of WhatsApp awesome Raksha Bandhan special Rakhi stickers. Check out how to send them in a few easy steps.

  Updated: August 3, 2020 4:31 PM IST
WhatsApp

The occasion on Rakhsha Bandhan is here and while most of us are in the confines of our homes due to the ongoing pandemic, technology has a few neat ways to wish our loved ones on this auspicious day. WhatsApp in particular offers you the choice to send some cool Raksha Bandhan stickers to your brothers and sisters. Also Read - WhatsApp not authorized to go live with UPI full scale operations, RBI tells Supreme Court

In case you’re one of under lockdown or are simply away from your loved siblings, you can use these awesome Raksha Bandhan stickers to make your text wishes a little more lively. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to share more than 100MB files?

Check out how you can download, install, and send out these awesome stickers in a few easy steps. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon get multi-device support in a WhatsApp Web-like implementation

How to download and install WhatsApp Raksha Bandhan stickers

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp’s sticker page

First, you need to download the Raksha Bandhan stickers. To do this, open up WhatsApp and get inside any contact’s chatbox. Here, click on the emoji icon next to the text box in which you type your messages. Once in here, switch to the stickers tab by clicking on the stickers button on the bottom.

Step 2: Download some Raksha Bandhan stickers

Head over to the ‘+’ icon on the right to add new sticker packs. On the store page, choose the sticker packs that you want to use and hit the download button next to them. Scroll to the bottom of the list of existing sticker packs to go to the Play Store.

Here you can type in Raksha Bandhan stickers to get access to a lot of new sticker packs. Download them to use them. Once they’re downloaded and installed, you can go to the My Stickers pane and check out the existing packs you have.

Step 3: Send out your new animated stickers

Once your WhatsApp animated sticker packs have been downloaded, you can start using them. To do this, head into any chat and go to the page where you select regular stickers to send. Swipe right until you arrive on your new pack that supports animated stickers. Click on any sticker to send it.

That is pretty much it. You can similarly send out WhatsApp stickers for a number of other festivals and occasions. Just repeat until Step 2 and search for the exact stickers you want ahead of the particular festival so you have them ready.

  Published Date: August 3, 2020 4:26 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 3, 2020 4:31 PM IST

Best Sellers