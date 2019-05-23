comscore
How to download and install Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update has been released for all users. Here is how you can download and install the update now.

  Published: May 23, 2019 11:59 AM IST
Microsoft has finally released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update. The May 2019 Update for Windows 10, which is the first major release this year, brings a number of enhancements. Some of the key new features being added to Windows 10 with this release is a new light theme, Windows Sandbox feature and support for Kaomoji. The update also separates Cortana and Windows Search into separate entities. This update was first released to Windows Insiders and beta testers last month and is now being generally released to all Windows 10 users.

With Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft is also adding a new Windows 10 release health dashboard. It will serve the purpose of offering status on roll out of Windows 10 update and offer updates on any known issues with the release. This comes after Windows 10 October 2018 update was hit with major issues and had to be released and pulled back after users reported about it. This will ensure that Windows 10 update does not delete user files or slow down systems like it did with the update last year.

How to get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update codenamed 19H1 was first released to testers in April and this is a new approach aimed to gives Microsoft more details and awareness about the bugs that could after users. After the testing, Microsoft is convinced the update is ready for release and today marks the official availability of this update for all users. If you are an existing Windows 10 user then here is how you can download and upgrade to the newest version of Windows 10:

How to update using Windows Update Tool

With the update being made official, the easiest way to get it would be from the Update section. Since the update is being pushed out in a phased manner, you may not immediately get it. In order to see if your system is getting Windows 10 May 2019 Update, head over to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update, and click Check For Updates.

If your system is eligible for this update then it should begin downloading and installing.

How to install Windows 10 May 2019 Update manually

As mentioned before, the above mentioned step of downloading update via Windows Update tool is the easiest option but if you are impatient, then you can install it manually as well. Here is how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to the official Download Windows 10 page Step 2: Now, look for “Windows 10 May 2019 Update now available” option.
Step 3: Once you find it, click on the Update Now option to download and run the Update Assistant.

Alternatively, Windows 10 users can also use the Download Tool to get the latest version of Media Creation Tool which can be used to create ISO file into a bootable device. Once downloaded, simply run the setup and you will have the newest version of Windows 10 on your system.

  Published Date: May 23, 2019 11:59 AM IST

