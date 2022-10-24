Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and it is celebrated all over the country. It marks light over darkness and commemorates the victory of good over evil. On this day, all we see are lights, diyas, and firecrackers, all making our Diwali day lively and cheerful. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Here's how to get a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000

To make the Diwali day go cheerful, WhatsApp has brought a special Diwali stickers pack for users in India. With the new stickers, you can wish everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.

Here's how you can download the new sticker pack and send new Diwali stickers on WhatsApp.

How to download the New Diwali Sticker pack on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open any chat.

Step 3: Tap on the stickers icon.

Step 4: Now, look for the ‘Happy Diwali’ sticker pack and download it by tapping on the download button on the right side of the pack.

Step 5: Once you see a tick next to the sticker pack, tap on My Stickers to check. If you see that the new stickers are downloaded, you are all set to use them.

How to send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open Whatsapp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open the chat of the person to whom you want to send the Diwali stickers.

Step 3: Tap on the stickers icon.

Step 4: Now, tap on the newly downloaded sticker pack, which will be next to the favourites and starred section.

Step 5: Lastly, browse all the stickers and tap on the sticker that you want to send.

That’s how easily you can send Diwali stickers on WhatsApp. There are 21 stickers in the new Diwali sticker pack.

In other news, WhatsApp was recently spotted with Facebook’s Avatar feature. Select users in the latest beta are getting the feature. Once you create your personalized Avatar on WhatsApp, you get a custom sticker pack for yourself. This is similar to Apple’s Memoji feature on iPhone’s iMessage.