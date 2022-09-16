comscore How to download and set up Google Duo on Android TV
News

How to download and set up Google Duo on Android TV: A step-by-step guide

How To

Google has merged its two services, Meet and Duo. Duo has been renamed as Google Meet and now includes all of Meet's features. Here is how to download and setup Google Duo on Android TV.

  • Published: September 16, 2022 8:21 PM IST
Google-Duo-Android-TV

Use of video calling and video conferencing apps has drastically increased and have useful features to improve the user’s experience. Google previously announced its Google Duo calling service for Android TVs. Also Read - YouTube will now let creators reply on fans' comment via Shorts

Google Meet and Google Duo two of its video calling tools have now been combined. Duo integrates the two video calling services into a single offering which means that all the Google Meet capabilities are now accessible with Duo. The Meet app has been upgraded by Google and made available for Android users. It now has a new green symbol. Also Read - Google slashes R&D projects as Pichai to make company 20 percent more efficient

With the new Duo-Meet on your Android TV, users can use this app to schedule and accept individual and group calls. They may access it through the app drawer on their TV or add it to the list of favourites because it supports the home screen of Android TV. Also Read - Google Play Store will show you app reviews based on the device that you are using

The Google Play Store will let the users download the app to their Android TV. But to do so, the TV must have Android 8.0 Oreo or a higher version. Additionally, it should have a USB camera and microphone if a camera or a microphone isn’t built into your Android TV or Android TV device and an active internet connection.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how users can download and setup Google Duo on their Android TV:

How to download Google Duo on Android TV

Step 1: Scroll to Apps from the Android TV Home screen
Step 2: Open Google Play Store
Step 3: Click on the search icon at the top of the screen
Step 4: Search Duo
Step 6: Select Install.

How to setup Google Duo on Android TV

Step 1: Open Google Duo on your Android TV
Step 2: Sign into your account
Step 3: Choose Give access option
Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup.

Note:

1. If you use an Android TV Box, you must plug your camera’s USB port to it
2. Duo won’t work if you cast to a non-Android TV with a Chromecast
3. You can record audio using USB microphone when it is attached to your Android TV
4. Your Android TV remote cannot adjust the audio on Duo calls
5. You cannot receive calls on your Android TV unless the Duo app is open.

