The surge in the cases of COVID-19 disease has become a concern across the globe. The new cluster of COVID-19 cases is said to occur with the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. While travel restrictions have been imposed in different parts to curb the spread, reports are suggesting airplane passengers be at higher risk to get contaminated with the new variant.

But with the new year at its door, many are planning to fly home safe without any hassle. Several airlines are asking to provide proof of vaccination to get onboard. While RT-PCR report is taken as an alternate for traveling purposes, carrying a physical copy of any of these documents can be difficult at times. A digital copy saves from such hassle. And in case you are planning to fly down to your native land, or take a business trip, it is better to have digital proof rather than lose the physical vaccine card. If you haven't done it yet, here's a simple guide to help you out.

How to download a digital copy of your vaccine certificate

Via Cowin website Also Read - Manipur launched the first Southeast Asia drone to transport COVID vaccines

The most convenient way is to use the government-backed Cowin website to get your vaccine certificate.

-Visit the CoWin website or copy this link https://www.cowin.gov.in/

-Click on the Sign In/Register button

-Up next, sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password or OTP that you will receive.

-Once you log in, you will find a Certificate tab under your name.

-Click on the download button and you will then get a soft copy of your vaccination certificate in your downloads folder.

How to store the vaccine certificate using Digilocker

Digilocker allows users to easily download and store vaccination certificates on their mobile. For the unversed, Digilocker is the government’s initiative towards the digitization of documents and certificates. That explained, to download the certificate you will have to first install the app on your device.

-Sign up for a new account or enter your credentials if you already have an account.

-Once logged in, tap on the search bar and type COVID-19

-The search result will show ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate,’ click on it and then tap on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare option. Then enter the beneficiary ID which you will get from the Cowin website.

-Next, tap on the ‘Get Document’ option which will then download your certificate and store it locally on your mobile phone.

Keep a screenshot

If finding that downloaded document on your mobile or on your Cloud storage is cumbersome, the simplest trick that you can use is to take a screenshot of the certificate, so that next time you are asked to show the vaccine card you can easily show the screengrab from the screenshot folder.