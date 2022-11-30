Earlier this week, Snap finally released the Snapchat app for the Windows platform. This comes after existing on Android and iOS platforms for years. Although it is here for desktops and laptops, the app isn’t how it is like on mobile. Also Read - Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

The Snapchat app is a progressive web app (PWA), which means it is the same as the online website. Hence, it lacks many features. However, the app is finally available on the Microsoft store for Windows and can be used to do video chats. Also Read - How to restore a lost Snapstreak on Snapchat: A step-by-step guide

In this article, let’s see how you can download and use Snapchat on your mobile. Also Read - Snapchat introduces iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

How to download and use Snapchat on your Windows machine

Since the Snapchat app is a progressive web app, it requires you to have Microsoft Edge on your PC. The latest version of Edge is recommended by Snapchat.

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store on your Windows PC or laptop.

Step 2: Search for the Snapchat app in the Search Bar at the top.

Step 3: Tap on Get.

Step 4: Once you tap on Get, the app will start downloading. Tap on Open.

Step 5: Now, fill in your details to log in.

You will now be able to use the Snapchat app on your computer.

Better use the web platform

The app, however, will open the web link and let you use it. That said, it isn’t a full-fledged application, so using the web platform directly makes more sense.

To access Snapchat on the web, you can visit Snapchat.com and log in to start chatting. The web platform or the PC app only lets you do select things such as chatting and video calling. The mobile features of the app such as filters, maps, etc aren’t available on PC.