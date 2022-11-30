comscore Snapchat is finally on Windows: How to download and use
News

How to download and use Snapchat on Windows

How To

Snapchat is finally available on Windows for PC/laptop and you can download it right away and start texting and video chatting.

Highlights

  • Snapchat is finally on the Microsoft store.
  • Snapchat Windows app is a progressive web app (PWA).
  • It does't have all the features, but does com with essential ones like video chatting.
Snapchat

Earlier this week, Snap finally released the Snapchat app for the Windows platform. This comes after existing on Android and iOS platforms for years. Although it is here for desktops and laptops, the app isn’t how it is like on mobile. Also Read - Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

The Snapchat app is a progressive web app (PWA), which means it is the same as the online website. Hence, it lacks many features. However, the app is finally available on the Microsoft store for Windows and can be used to do video chats. Also Read - How to restore a lost Snapstreak on Snapchat: A step-by-step guide

In this article, let’s see how you can download and use Snapchat on your mobile. Also Read - Snapchat introduces iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets, chat shortcuts and more

How to download and use Snapchat on your Windows machine

Since the Snapchat app is a progressive web app, it requires you to have Microsoft Edge on your PC. The latest version of Edge is recommended by Snapchat.

Step 1: Open the Microsoft store on your Windows PC or laptop.

Step 2: Search for the Snapchat app in the Search Bar at the top.

Step 3: Tap on Get.

Step 4: Once you tap on Get, the app will start downloading. Tap on Open.

Step 5: Now, fill in your details to log in.

You will now be able to use the Snapchat app on your computer.

Better use the web platform

The app, however, will open the web link and let you use it. That said, it isn’t a full-fledged application, so using the web platform directly makes more sense.

To access Snapchat on the web, you can visit Snapchat.com and log in to start chatting. The web platform or the PC app only lets you do select things such as chatting and video calling. The mobile features of the app such as filters, maps, etc aren’t available on PC.

  • Published Date: November 30, 2022 5:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked
Mobiles
This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked
Nothing Phone (1) is now eligible for Android 13 closed beta

News

Nothing Phone (1) is now eligible for Android 13 closed beta

India is now the biggest smartwatch market, as per a report

News

India is now the biggest smartwatch market, as per a report

5G in India: 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028

News

5G in India: 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028

OnePlus to launch two monitors next month in India

Laptops

OnePlus to launch two monitors next month in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This is what the Google Pixel 7a may look like, its features leaked

Nothing Phone (1) is now eligible for Android 13 closed beta

India is now the biggest smartwatch market, as per a report

5G in India: 5G to constitute over 50 percent of mobile subscriptions in India by 2028

OnePlus to launch two monitors next month in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Watch video

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Which one is better, Watch video for details

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?

Features

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Vs Lenovo Tab P11, which One Would you choose?
WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide

Features

WhatsApp Self Chat Feature is Available Now, Check Out the Step By Step Guide
Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones

Features

Vivo X60 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Check Out Price and Features Details for Both Smartphones
OnePlus 11 5G Features and Specifications LEAKED, Watch Video For Details

News

OnePlus 11 5G Features and Specifications LEAKED, Watch Video For Details